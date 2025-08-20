Razorbacks' All-American transfer punt returner compared to Joe Adams
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is now less than two weeks away from kickoff of the 2025 season and questions about the offense, specifically about individual wide receivers, were fielded left and right by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino Wednesday.
On that list of receivers was UAB transfer wide receiver Kam Shanks. He recently returned after sitting out the past week recovering from an undisclosed injury.
Shanks' presence was felt this week at practice as he continues to make plays at receiver and special teams.
While he stands at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, Petrino is impressed by his ability to adapt to whatever is asked of him to do and performing at a high level during camp. Having someone as explosive as Shanks not able to go for a week during practice can impact timing on routes and mojo with quarterbacks.
"He’s little, but he doesn’t play little," Petrino said Tuesday following practie. "He doesn’t play little because he can elevate and turn his body. Short guys that can’t jump and turn in the air are hard targets to hit, but you can actually throw him open and he’s able to elevate and turn and make those catches.
"It’s nice to have him back out there because we need the time with the quarterbacks working with him to understand where he’s going to be, what his quickness gives us, because he’s super quick, and he’s a hard match-up because of that quickness."
Shanks has been named to the preseason All-American return specialist earlier this summer by Athlon Sports for his his performance as redshirt freshman last year with UAB, along with being named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung and Jet Awards.
He led all FBS players in punt return yards (329), punt return average (20.6) and punt return touchdowns (2) while being named a finalist for the 2024 Jet Award.
During his short time at Arkansas, Shanks has drawn comparison to a former dynamic Razorback athlete Joe Adams as they have both dazzled with their elusive capabilities.
While Petrino admits that he doesn't watch much of what goes on with the special teams group during practice, he remains impressed by Shanks and drew his own comparison between him and his former All-American returner.
"I don’t spend any time at all watching special teams in practice, but I do remember him from a year ago, from what he did at UAB," Petrino said. "To lead the nation in three different categories and see what he did out on the field, very, very impressive.
"His quickness as a receiver and his toughness, that would remind me a lot of Joe [Adams]. Joe was unbelievably quick, change-of-direction, stop and go, and then tough and enjoying running the ball. When you’ve got that mental toughness, it helps a lot."
While he is known for how electrifying he can be on special teams, Shanks proved to be an exceptional wide receiver for the Blazers catching 62 passes for 656 yards and six touchdowns, including one against the Razorbacks last year.
Too much praise and comparison can cause expectations to grow like wildfire, which is unfair to a player going up against stiffer competition each week compared to what the American Conference has to offer.
Like fellow transfers Mike Washington and O'Mega Blake, it could take time for them to adjust to the hard knocks of SEC life early on which is understandable coming from smaller leagues. Once SEC play starts at Ole Miss in Week 3, it better be all hands on deck or hot seat chatter for the coaching staff will become too much to handle.
With a rebuilt receiving core, the Razorbacks have probably figured out by now who they are going to trot out when Alabama A&M arrives to town Aug. 30.
From a vibes standpoint, it seems Petrino is at least optimistic his offense is going to be improved from last season even with such turnover at multiple positions during the offseason.
Even if the Razorbacks had a game during Week 0, he expects his team would be up for the task.
"I feel good about [the offense], Petrino said. "We're getting closer to where we need to be."