FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Remember when Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield said in his introductory pres conference that he was going to win and win now?

He's continued to say that throughout the offseason nationwide on radio, television and sitdown interviews with whoever listens. Silverfield's pursuit of flipping the perspective on the Razorbacks' football program continues while among early frontrunners for the top prospect in the country for the 2029 class.

No. 1 overall prospect Ryder Flugence out of Bourne, Texas — the same city freshman quarterback Hank Hendrix is from — is heavily interested in Arkansas, according to 247Sports.

Already standing at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, Flugence has already become a prospect to keep an eye on as he continues to develop. he already possesses the type of athletic versatility that'll make him hard to stop for the next three years in Texas High School Football.

He attends Boerne Christian High School where he competed on the varsity level as a freshman, completing 40-of-65 pass attempts for 570 yards, nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. Defensively, he showed off playmaking ability at the free safety spot by recording 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Competition With Longtime Foes

The Razorbacks are in familiar territory recruiting Flugence as they go up against old Southwest Conference rivals Texas Tech and Texas A&M. Since Silverfield's arrival at Arkansas, he's gone toe-to-toe with both schools for several recruits and transfer portal hopefuls with some success.

The first-year head hog is now equipped to compete in the NIL era much better than beforehand, but landing guys of the same caliber as Flugence will do wonders for Silverfield and his staff.

"I would say Tech, obviously. They stood out a bunch. I think that Texas A&M has done a really good job. (Senior offensive analyst) Joey Lynch up there is my guy. I can't talk to them that often yet, but I like them a lot. I would definitely say Arkansas, for sure. Arkansas has definitely been recruiting me hard. I like it a lot. I think they're doing a good job, too." Mike Roach, 247Sports

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. | Arkansas footbal

Scouting Report

• Strong arm on the run, not a statue in the pocket, athleticism allows him to make guys miss in space. His long stride allows him to pick up chunk yardage in the open field, especially when he gets in the open field.

• Ball placement, even on the run is exceptional at this point in his development. He can put back shoulder throws on the money and seem arrive on time, accurate and catchable.

• Good feel in the pocket, his composure is that of an upperclassmen at this point, which is a big plus once he makes it to college.

Not Stopping Here

Expect to hear Arkansas, Silverfield and other names on his coaching staff to come up more often at the national level in the coming recruiting cycles with the new financial commitment in place.

Other top 2028 recruits around the country with strong interest in the Razorbacks are 5-star OL Kendrick Harris, 4-star QB Carter Zingelmann 4-star OL Jaxen Cepeda, 4-star OL Wyatt Wager, 4-star ATH Kaiden Buchanan, 4-star ATH Braylyn Brown, and 3-star OL Ty McCurry.

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