Hogs Release First SEC Injury Report Ahead of Auburn Game

Razorbacks release extensive list of starters, role players out for Saturday's game

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark celebrates a big play against Alabama. He will miss Saturday's game, according to the SEC's availability report. / Ted McClenning / USA TODAY Sports
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coach Sam Pittman's staff has released a rather lengthy availability report ahead of its road trip to Auburn for its SEC opener Saturday.

Razorbacks who have been ruled out for the upcoming road trip to Auburn are defensive backs Hudson Clark, Miguel Mitchell and Jaylon Braxton. Tight end Andreas Paaske, wide receiver Khafre Brown and offensive lineman Patrick Kutas will each miss Saturday's contest.

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark celebrates a big play against Alabama. / Ted McClenning / USA TODAY Sports

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Dazmin James is listed as questionable. He was suspended last week for Arkansas' game against UAB for a violation of team rules, according to Sam Pittman.

A few other key players are a little beat up through the first quarter of the season and are listed as probable for Saturday. Headlining the list of "may be playing" are starting running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, defensive linemen Nico Davillier and Anton Juncaj, offensive lineman Addison Nichols and defensive back Jayden Johnson.

Razorbacks defensive lineman Nico Davillier rushing the passer against UAPB.
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Nico Davillier rushing the passer against UAPB in the season opener in Little Rock, Ark. / Ted McClenning-Hogs on SI Images

Conference members are required to submit its injury reports three days prior to a conference game. Daily updates will be added until the final report which is 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

“This availability reporting policy is intended to reduce pressure from outside entities seeking participation information and represents a commitment of our 16 institutions to provide enhanced transparency to support efforts to protect our student-athletes and the integrity of competition,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said prior to Week 1.

To avoid confusion on game day, student-athletes will be reported as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.

If a school fails to release timely and accurate availability reports for its upcoming game, it risks receiving monetary penalties ranging from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offenses in football, and a maximum of $15,000 to $25,000 in men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

Arkansas' game against Auburn will kickoff at 2:30 P.M. central time and air on ESPN.

