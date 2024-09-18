Metcalf Brothers Playing Key Role in Juggling Hogs Secondary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive back TJ Metcalf isn't wasting a lot of time taking advantage of more playing time with Hudson Clark injured. It's been some juggling with Doneiko Slaughter and Metcalf.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman has noticed heading into the fourth game of the season on the road at Auburn on Saturday.
"We believe in Tevis Metcalf," Pittman said during his time on the weekly SEC teleconference. "We believe that he can do that. We obviously have a plan with Larry (Worth), like you said.
"If we get much past that, we can move (TJ) Metcalf around a little bit, even though he’s starting for us and move Doneiko Slaughter around if we have to at that point. We’re a little thin back there, but that would be where we would go right now with certainly Larry and then Tevis."
It's a return to Jordan-Hare Stadium for Hogs defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who missed some preparation time last week with the birth of his daughter. The players said after a win over UAB that was too close for comfort it was a distraction for them.
He's not getting distracted in a return where he played and coached before landing in Fayetteville.
"To ignore that he’s going back to Auburn, where he played, would be silly," Pittman said, but pointed out last year's 48-10 loss to the Tigers could figure in, too. "Travis was here last year when we played them and we were very motivated then to play and got the heck kicked out of us. There’s some motivation involved in that, as well."
After the win where the Razorbacks didn't play great last week, Pittman has probably amped up the practices this week.
"Very spirited practice, very physical practices," Pittman said. "Our team has played extremely hard at practice, getting around the football, straining on offense."
He's also hoping they are healthier, which was one of the reasons he used for not playing up to expectations against UAB.
"We’re trying to get healthy," Pittman said. "Oklahoma State game beat us up a little bit. We’re trying to get healthy. I think we’ll take a healthier team into Auburn."
Fans want to really get into this team. After a blowout win in the opener was followed by a crushing double-overtime loss to Oklahoma State, opening SEC play on the road may be the fix.
For whatever reason, the Hogs have played better on the road under Pittman than at home. He's hoping that continues Saturday, but Auburn is still a good team, despite all of the moaning and complaining after a loss to Cal two weeks ago.
"A lot of respect for them," Pittman said. "They beat the heck out of us last year in our building. Certainly have a lot of respect for Coach (Hugh) Freeze and the job that he’s done there and throughout his career. We know it’s going to be loud. It’s going to be our first SEC game, so we’re excited. Had a good week of practice so far and excited to go up there."
Kickoff for the game is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. You can listen to the game at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.
