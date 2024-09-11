Razorbacks Ready to Bounce Back Differently Than 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Whether it's Bobby Petrino, a rejuvenated Sam Pittman or simply the record being reset to square one, Arkansas is adamant the Oklahoma State loss won't send the team into a tailspin like the one against BYU did, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
"It’s like night and day," wide receiver Andrew Armstrong said about the differences between 2023 and this year. "It's a totally different team as a whole, not even just the offense. It's a totally different team. It's more togetherness. Everybody wants to go out there and win. I feel like the team, even after an L, everybody still has that, ‘Oh, I'm ready to go play. I feel like we can win.’"
After the 2023 BYU loss, the Razorbacks lost six straight conference games and all but eliminated themselves from bowl contention and went nearly two months without a win. Although that is unlikely to happen again, as the Hogs are 24.5 favorites against UAB, the team is handling the loss the right way and understanding the season is still young.
"The word is flushing it," defensive back TJ Metcalf said. "We can’t harp on the loss. We’ve got, what, 10 more games to play. So we’ve just got to go out there and win them all. That’s the mindset."
Well, if they do win them all, at least 11 with the extra bowl game, unlike last year, spirits are still high after letting another game slip through their fingers.
"We can’t go back and pray that Mother Nature reverses time and go back and try to win the game," Armstrong said. "It’s over with, so you have to flush it. You have no choice but to flush it actually, because you have a game coming up Saturday."
The Razorbacks take the good vibes to the field against UAB at 3:15 p.m. Saturday inside Razorback Stadium for the first time this year. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
