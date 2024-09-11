SEC Struggles Have No Bearing on Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Other than a drubbing by two-time champions Georgia against Clemson and Tennessee's demolition of NC State, the SEC is off to a rough start.
In theory, this should be one of those years Arkansas can take advantage of a supposedly weaker SEC. LSU lost to USC, Texas A&M lost to Notre Dame, Auburn lost to Cal, Mississippi State lost to Arizona State and all four are on Arkansas' schedule.
The vaunted seven preseason AP Top 25 teams doesn't look so daunting now. Texas A&M has fallen out of the rankings.
Other than Tennessee and Ole Miss, every team looks less frightening than they did preseason. Meanwhile, the Sam Pittman era is also quietly becoming known for playing down to its competition.
Arkansas made good accounts of itself in 2023 against Alabama, Ole Miss and LSU, albeit both in losses. They then became the first and only Arkansas team to win in Gainesville, but had the scar of a BYU loss, a team that failed to make a bowl.
The Hogs also managed just 200 yards of offense against Mississippi State, another team that did not become bowl-eligible. Before reporters asked any questions in Pittman's postgame press conference, Pittman brought up the BYU loss.
"We saw it last year against BYU," Pittman said. "BYU made a nice run on them at half and in the third quarter, then lost late. Obviously, we're disappointed because the statistics were way in our favor."
However, last week is last week and has nothing to do with the rest of the season. The Oklahoma State game shows this staff still has issues closing games.
Arkansas fans have been burned before by this in the Pittman era. The teams have looked good one week and then fallen flat the week after.
Auburn came in as the underdog against Arkansas in 2021. The Hogs came off a win over No.15 Texas, but Bo Nix and unranked Auburn won 38-23, scoring 24 of the last 30 points to hinder the Hogs' momentum.
Payton Thorne had 251 total yards and four touchdowns against Arkansas in 2023 a week after looking subpar against Vanderbilt. Thorne looked subpar against Cal this week again and coach Hugh Freeze admitted that if things didn't change, a quarterback switch is possible, throwing the entire complexion of the match-up up in the air.
Injuries and personnel changes are all possible before the games against Auburn and Mississippi State game. Overlook certain teams in the SEC at your own peril.
