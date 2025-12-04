Razorbacks' Calipari uses old tape to get struggling big man going

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks have desperately needed an extra post presence with a multi-faceted offensive attack and it showed Wednesday night with senior forward Malique Ewin's breakout performance in an 89-80 win over No. 6 Louisville.

He played an efficient 17 minutes, scoring 12 points, pulling in nine rebounds, and was able to be a force inside the paint. Most importantly, it was his ability to alter shots and play within himself that pushed Arkansas to a victory.

"Malique Ewin doing what he did today got me going more than the [win]," Razorbacks coach John Calipari said. "Because we got his life, our team, all the stuff. And what we did, now, he did it. He performed.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari during game against the Jackson State Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

"But I went back and I watched both Florida State-Louisville games last year. And I’m like, where’s this guy? No fadeaways, no crumbling of the legs when I shoot it. No missing two-footers. He balled and rebounded and played through bumps. I showed him the clips. I gave it to him and I said, ‘Watch it tonight, watch it tomorrow morning, watch it before the game. That’s who you need to be.'"

Fans were thrilled when Calipari convinced Ewin to bring his talents from Florida State to Arkansas for his final year of eligibility and rightfully so. After averaging more than 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal per game for the Seminoles, he hasn't necessarily been missing in action, but wasn't playing the way Arkansas' coaching staff projected following his transfer.

After the Razorbacks escaped with a one-point victory over Winthrop, Ewin played just seven minutes and was virtually a non-factor. His performance, along with several other teammates, forced Calipari to play his hand and admit it might be time to trim his rotation to six players.

"Now, because I’m that guy, I had to show the team," Calipari said. "Look, so what it basically becomes is it’s [Ewin's] choice. He can play that way or he can play like he’s been playing. Does anybody want to play with him when he’s that way? And what he did and how he did it is going to help us."

Calipari's message must have resonated from that point forward as Ewin's emergence over the previous three games is good news for a Razorbacks team with high expectations.

He's made over 70% of his attempts from the field, 85% from the free throw line and has become a dependable option on each end of the floor.

Calipari didn't show Ewin's video to his teammates out of spite, but a mind game used to encourage his veteran big through a team building exercise called encouragement and edification.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) smiles while on the bench during the second half against the Jackson State Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 115-61. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

"I showed the team too, because I wanted them, and they joked with him like, ‘Where the hell's this guy?’" Calipari said. "'We're over here watching you fumble balls one-handed, never get a tough rebound, and look at you. You mean, you can do this?' And he took it all great.

"I've done it with other players. They really are playing well. I get the video so that I have it when they take a little dip. These kids are all fragile, I hope you know that. They're all fragile. A lot of it is there are people around them that have never been around college basketball players that are on them, in their ears, you’ve got to do this, trying to coach them, and all of a sudden they become a little fragile."

Calipari is often known as a players' coach, someone who wants to build up an athlete and, despite players being paid, knows when his team needs some TLC.

He did it last year, talking about having to drag his team across the finish line, and it worked. While it's a bit early to determine Ewin's ultimate ceiling with the Razorbacks, Calipari may have got his message communicated to his transfer forward before a very tough SEC schedule begins.

"[College athletes] are getting paid," Calipari said. "Now you're fragile, and it's my job to kind of have to do individual meetings. Grab guys, ‘Are you okay? Talk to me, tell me.’ Try to get them to understand it's normal, but the thoughts in your mind are your thoughts. You're going to cheer yourself on or beat yourself down? Your thoughts, do what you want. My choice would be, build yourself up."

