FAYETTEVILLE — Ryan Silverfield said Wednesday at the Catfish Hole that he hasn't slept since taking the head coaching job at Arkansas last November.

While not literally true, Silverfield and his staff have undoubtedly put in plenty of hours over the last 11 months. Still, Arkansas in 2-4 through the first half of Silverfield's first season and has only been competitive in one of its games against Power Four competition, falling 24-17 to No. 14 Tennessee on Oct. 10.

While the Razorbacks played well against the Volunteers, progress was marred by poor coaching decisions down the stretch, most notably Silverfield's decision to punt on fourth and 10 with Arkansas trailing by 7 with 1:45 to go.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates following a 34-6 victory over Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

"The losses take years off your life," Silverfield said. "That's the nature of this whole thing. It burns at your soul. But I'm going to maintain a positive outlook because I truly know that we're headed in the right direction."

Silverfield and the Hogs have a real chance for that improvement to turn into a victory in Nashville on Saturday against a Vanderbilt team that is also winless in SEC play. Talking about continuous work and incremental improvement, both of which Silverfield has preached since he took the job at Arkansas, will feel hollow if the Razorbacks can't topple the Commodores.

"It's not a belief. It's not some false bravado and hope that we're going to get better," Silverfield said. "I know without a shadwo of a doubt that we are improving. I know without a shadow of a doubt that there are very, very bright days ahead for our football program."



"Like I've told you guys all along, I'm not letting the negative stuff creep into our program. All the guys are staying positive and we're going to find ways to keep on building."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Silverfield speaks with Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Preaching belief and hope is nothing new, especially for a struggling program. It's when wins still don't come that fans grow more frustrated with what they see as coach speak, even if Silverfield means it in earnest.

If losing does take years off a coach's life, Silverfield has aged quite a bit this year. If the Razorbacks stumble to a fourth 2-10 season in nine years, that proverbial aging will be exacerbated.

The first half of Year 1 for Silverfield and the Razorbacks certainly hasn't gone the way they've wanted it to. But there is an opportunity for hope and belief to turn into victories, and if Arkansas can pull off two or three SEC wins over its final six games, fans will start to believe, too.

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