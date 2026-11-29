FAYETTEVILLE — "Success," Gen. George Patton said, "is how high you bounce when you hit bottom."

Arkansas football was at rock bottom at the end of last season, having put together its third 2-10 campaign in eight years. So, by Patton's measure, a 4-8 season that included two SEC victories was successful for Ryan Silverfield in Year 1.

The Razorbacks exceeded the expectations of just about every national pundit by beating Vanderbilt and South Carolina, but a 4-8 (2-7 SEC) season still left a sour taste in everyone's mouth.

Maybe it's because Arkansas lost five games by 25 points or more. Maybe it's because there were also flashes of the Sam Pittman era when Arkansas lost to Tennessee and Auburn by one score, or maybe it's because Arkansas' offense was so putrid all season and scored a combined six points over the final two games of the year. A 25-10 loss to LSU inside Razorback Stadium on Saturday was a microcosm of Arkansas' entire season: an inept offense that was unable to move the ball or score and a defense that played respectably but still gave up too many backbreaking plays.

And as a cherry on top, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who commandeered a Razorback defense that kept the Hogs in games for much of the year, could be headed to Ole Miss.

There's little momentum to be found in Fayetteville as Silverfield enters his first full offseason as the head coach at UA, especially because there's a decent chance he has to go shopping in the transfer portal without an offensive or defensive coordinator, provided he fires OC Tim Cramsey.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks on during the second half against LSU. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI

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"There were some really good things this year," Silverfield said Saturday afternoon. "But also a lot of things to get fixed. But I think the players will sit there and, like, they played hard. That’s the one thing I heard, regardless of the score, 'man the team plays hard.' We like that. They show up, they understand the habits that are needed to have success. We just got to be more consistent.

"So whoever comes back, the guys that wore the Razorback uniform today that ultimately are going to be with us in 2027, they understand the work it’s going to take. They understand the improvements that are going to be needed. They understand how we do things and how we got to continue to get better. Because what we did this year is not good enough. Certainly we have higher standards and they understand what the standard needs to look like in every facet of our program."

It seems imperative that Silverfield go and find a new offensive coordinator and a new quarterback. Getting enough money to field a competitive roster in 2027 from embattled athletic director Hunter Yurachek, who himself is on the hot seat, and the UA athletic department could be a challenge.

The situation Silverfield walked into at Arkansas was messy, and he deserves commendation for ending both Arkansas' overall SEC drought and its home SEC losing streak. But in an era of quick turnarounds, 4-8 simply isn't good enough, whether it be in Year 1 or Year 5.

Without a win on Saturday to generate momentum, Silverfield has to get his coordinator hires, if there are any, right. He has to find a quarterback in the transfer portal or decide to go all in on Hank Hendrix's development and he has to build a truly competitive roster, even if he has to do less with more money than his SEC peers.

Whether or not he gets a Year 3 at UA depends on it, because Year 1 certainly didn't do much to give him much cushion if a similar result follows in 2027.

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