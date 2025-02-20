Razorbacks Could Face Stiffer, More Expensive Way to Playoffs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Since the talks between the SEC and Big Ten making headlines are about money, it will likely affect Arkansas' bottom line so fans should be paying attention.
What nobody has talked about but will become an interesting topic will be how adding two teams to the College Football Playoff may eliminate the SEC Championship Game. It also will probably add a ninth SEC game to the league schedule.
The two topics are connected. It's been the excuse for coaches not wanting to add that extra league game every year where NIL and the transfer portal are starting to bunch the pack in a big wad.
It also means the Razorbacks are going to have to step up their game to avoid finishing near the bottom of a 16-team league more times than they finish even in the middle of the pack.
That will come down to money and Sam Pittman having to figure out a way to keep some players around a little longer. Right now he's developing them for other SEC schools and it's probably driving him slightly crazy.
Both the SEC and Big Ten are formulating more plans for what will essentially be a takeover of college athletics. Since football produces the most money it's going to be the first priority.
Basketball will be next, but that's already turned into maybe the best conference in the game that's longer than three letters. From top to bottom, the SEC is the most even it's been in history.
We hear it almost every game from John Calipari. He (and a huge chuck of fans) are hoping it gets the Hogs into the NCAA Tournament this year. That 0-6 start in SEC play dug a hole deep enough to rule out a regular season title.
But if football adds a ninth game, that means Arkansas will have to pull out a win like they had against Tennessee this past season every single season. Historically the Razorbacks every year win a game nobody expects them to (like Tennessee last year) and lose at least one nobody was predicting in the summer (that was Texas A&M last year).
For Pittman, Lake Hamilton down in Hot Springs may be looking more attractive than ever. Besides Oaklawn Park he enjoys (he was there over the weekend), he has a 14-28 record in SEC play over five seasons.
Only the most optimistic can see adding a ninth game as helping that record. Nobody is talking a whole lot about that right now.
All we've heard so far is about their plans with very few details. Which means the biggest headlines haven't made it to the front of the line yet.