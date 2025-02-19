Who Hogs Will Host for Official Visits This Summer?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -— Arkansas Razorbacks' coaching staff ought to have a busy summer recruiting the nation once the NCAA quiet period opens up for on-campus visits beginning May 29.
That means coach Sam Pittman's staff will have until June 22 to schedule as many official visitors on campus as possible for 2026. Several prospects, including 2026 three-star quarterback commit Jayvon Gilmore, are set to be in town the last weekend of May.
Pittman has assembled a class which currently ranks No. 11 overall for this cycle. Arkansas can improve its ranking if the coaching staff can figure out how to earn a few commitments from prospects listed below.
QB Jayvon Gilmore, Gaffney, South Carolina
Gilmore is a gifted passer touted with 5-star potential, according to recruiting analyst Tom Lemming. The 6-foot-5, 195 pound athlete will be in town May 30-June 1 after completing 180-of-297 passes for 2,510 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions during his junior campaign.
OL Bryce Gilmore, Prosper, Texas
Prosper, Texas 4-star offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore scheduled his official visit with Arkansas to begin May 30. It's his first of two other visits that will Texas Tech and Penn State.
The 6-foot-5, 285 pound tackle recently announced he is focused on six schools with Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Arizona State also in the mix.
Gilmore has 40 total offers and is currently ranked as the No. 219 overall prospect, No. 19 among offensive tackles and No. 29 in the state of Texas, per 247sports composite ranking. He appears to be an avid weightlifter as he's improved his max power clean.
DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
Deep in the heart of Georgia resides 3-star nickelback Jalon Copeland who will also begin his official visit with the Razorbacks May 30. He finished his junior year with 21 tackles, eight pass break-ups and two interceptions.
Copeland is ranked as the No. 546 overall prospect in his class, No. 48 among cornerbacks and No. 60 in the state of Georgia for 2026. Georgia Tech, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska and Penn State are also in the mix.
DT Cameron McGee, Loganville, Georgia
Heavily recruited Loganville, Georgia defensive tackle Cameron McGee scheduled his official visit toward the end of the quiet period beginning June 20-22. He has yet to receive a recruiting evaluation, but his offer list of Auburn, Arkansas, LSU, Miami, Michigan, South Carolina, Texas A&M and USC speaks for itself.
The 6-foot-3, 330 pound run stopper boasts a 4.9 second time in the 40-yard dash and shows the ability to attack at the line of scrimmage on film. In recent years, Arkansas has made a concerted effort to heavily recruit larger interior linemen to help with certain defensive fronts under coordinator Travis Williams and McGee certainly fits the bill.
WR Xavier Warren, Georgetown, Texas
One of the nation's fastest receivers for 2026 is Georgetown, Texas 3-star Xavier Warren. The 6-foot, 160 pound athlete has proven track speed with a reported 10.32 second speed in the 100 meter.
He holds 12 offers including Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Houston, Kansas and Kansas State.
Warren caught 46 passes for 876 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2024 season while also rushing seven times with four scores. He is set to visit Arkansas beginning May 30.
TE Kai Wesley, Otem, Utah
The Razorbacks' staff continue its search out west, a region tight ends coach Morgan Turner knows well after coaching in the PAC-12 with Stanford for many years. Utah 3-star tight end Kai Wesley is expected to visit Arkansas June 20-22.
He is the No. 37 ranked tight end prospect and No. 13 player in the state of Utah for 2026, according to 247sports. The 6-foot-7, 235 pound three-sport athlete caught 18 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns as a junior for Orem High School.
OT Troy Pless, Killeen, Texas
Killeen, Texas 3-star offensvie tackle Troy Pless recently trimmed down his list of schools to five earlier this week to Arkansas, Texas Tech, TCU, Houston and Baylor. The 6-foot-6, 300 pound edge protector has produced over 10 pancake blocks during his high school career when opponents attempt to rush at him.
Pless is scheduled to be in town beginning June 13-15. His relationship with offensive line coach Eric Mateos stood out early on and is why he's strongly considering the Razorbacks this late in his recruitment.
"Coach Mateos is a very good offensive line coach," Pless said last year. "He's great at creating good relationships with recruits."
OT Aiden Martin, Tulsa
Tulsa, Oklahoma offensive tackle Aiden Martin is also locked in for an official visit June 20-22. The Berryhill High School product doesn't have a recruiting ranking or evaluation to this point but does have offers from Kansas, Baylor and Texas Tech.
DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster Texas
Lancaster, Texas cornerback Victor Lincoln possesses solid speed for SEC secondaries with a reported 4.43 second 40-yard dash. The 6-foot, 170 pound athlete has 27 scholarship offers although he lacks an official recruiting ranking or evaluation heading into the summer before his senior year.
Lincoln will visit the Razorbacks June 20-22 and should have quite a long list of suitors with Duke, Nebraska, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Baylor after him heavily.