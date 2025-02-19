Hogs' Linebacker Expected to Land with New Team in Free Agency
SAN FRANCISCO -- Former Razorbacks linebacker Dre Greenlaw has potentially played his final snap with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Matt Bowen.
"With new coordinator Lou Anarumo running the defense for the Colts, general manager Chris Ballard might consider having Greenlaw fill the weakside linebacker spot. Greenlaw played in only two games last season (Weeks 15-16) after tearing an Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII. But at full strength -- which he is expected to be in 2025 -- he is a rangy linebacker with the pursuit speed to track ball carriers and the coverage awareness to close throwing windows."- Matt Bowen, ESPN
The Fayetteville native missed the majority of the 2024 regular season due to a freak Achilles tendon injury suffered during Super Bowl 58. Greenlaw appeared in two games in December finishing with nine tackle but did not finish either game due to another injury.
Looking to get his NFL career back on track, he is projected as the league's No. 16 free agent on the market starting March 12. The 49ers could opt to franchise tag Greenlaw this offseason which would keep him with the team for 2025.
That option is certainly on the table as first-year defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is 'adamant' on retaining Greenlaw during the offseason. When healthy, the 6-foot-1, 230 pound linebacker has been very productive totaling 455 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups, four sacks , three interceptions, two forced fumbles and nine quarterbacks hurries.
He quickly jumped onto the scene during his first season in 2019 playing in all 16 games including 11 starts earning NFL All-Rookie honors. Greenlaw's emergence that season helped the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance against Kansas City, falling short 31-20.
Greenlaw became a household name in 2015 as a freshman All-American and earned SEC first team All-Freshmen team honors. In four seasons, he tallied 299 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three interceptions and three forced fumbles over the span of 38 games.