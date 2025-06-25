Razorbacks lose out on top in-state prospect to unlikely school
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the third consecutive recruiting cycle, the top prospect in Arkansas has made the decision to go out of state after a busy recruitment.
Cross County High School 4-star defensive lineman Danny Beale announced his commitment to play for Oklahoma State, according to a post on his X account Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 315 pound defensive tackle is one of the more highly regarded athletes nationally and has terrorized backfields across the state of Arkansas at the high school level throughout his prep career.
Beale is the No. 115 overall prospect, No. 15 among defensive lineman and easily the top player in Arkansas for the 2026 class, according to 247sports recruiting rankings.
He committed to the Cowboys over reported 21 other offers from the likes of Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Oregon, SMU, Texas A&M, USC and many others.
His decision to Oklahoma State comes as shocker considering he made multiple trips to SEC teams such as Missouri and Ole Miss over the course of the past year.
Arkansas has struggled over previous recruiting cycles across the state, including players in the Delta area like Carius Curne, who signed with LSU in the 2025 cycle after committing to Arkansas for a brief period last summer.
Beale is a big athlete who moves with light feet considering his large frame.
There is a chance Arkansas will whiff on its top its top five players within the state as No. 2 prospect Evan Goodwin of Bauxite is down to Missouri, Mississippi State, SMU and Oklahoma State.
Things have been quiet on running back Terry Hodges, the state's No. 3 prospect, but he has made a pair of official visits to Missouri and Arkansas this month.
New Bryant Hornets 4-star linebacker Jakore Smith committed to Oklahoma in May after a legnthy recruitment with offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and many others.
Little Rock Central 4-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy backed off his commitment to Missouri last month as Arkansas seemed to have new life for the versatile 6-foot-4, 335 pound lineman.
Kennedy shared a post on his X account Monday that he is down to three schools with Miami, Missouri and SMU in play for his services.
He recorded 26 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks as a junior for Maumelle but will play for the Tigers this fall under third-year coach Anthony Robinson.
It's quite rare when the state of Arkansas produces a pair of 4-star defensive lineman in a single class.
Former 5-star McTelvin Agim (Hope) and 4-star Austin Capps (Star City) were the last pair of 4-star's signed with the program back in 2016.
The only other time in the modern era of recruiting that Arkansas produced a pair of highly touted defensive lineman was 2014 as No. 36 ranked prospect Josh Frazier (Springdale Har-Ber) signed with Alabama while No. 108 prospect Bijhon Jackson (El Dorado) signed with the Razorbacks.
Arkansas currently has commitments from 4-star defensive end Colton Yarbrough, 3-star defensive lineman Ari Slocum, 3-star defensive lineman Carnell Jackson and 3-star nose guard Cameron McGee.