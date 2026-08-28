Razorbacks DB Weighs In on Teammates' NCAA Court Fight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the strangest developments in college football entering the 2026 season has been the growing uncertainty surrounding player eligibility.

Whether it's courts claiming members of the 2022 recruiting class who weren't deemed eligible for a fifth year by the NCAA to play this fall, or respective judges filling injunctions to allow certain players the right to compete has created a circus as the countdown to the official start of the college football season enters single digits.

Like many players impacted by the NCAA's decision on a fifth year of eligibility across the country, defensive backs Caleb Wooden and Dartmouth transfer Sean Williams made the decision to join the Razorbacks in recent weeks only to have their eligibility in jeopardy due to legal circumstances.

After months of seeing other schools across the country contest certain athlete's eligibility, Arkansas took their battle to Washington County. That's where Judge Doug Martin granted a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the NCAA to reinstate their eligibility.

Wooden and Williams' hearing will take place on Sept. 3, 2026 at 9 a.m. CT at the Washington County Courthouse. A summary of their case reads as follows:

Wooden graduated from high school early in December 2021 but remained a member of the Class of 2022 and first enrolled at Auburn University in January 2022. He played three seasons at Auburn before transferring to Arkansas and competing during the 2025 season. Williams graduated from high school in May 2022 and played four seasons at Dartmouth. Neither player redshirted, and both seek a fifth season of competition at Arkansas under the NCAAs new five-seasons-in-five-years eligibility model.



The plaintiffs allege that excluding the Class of 2022 while granting additional eligibility to the classes immediately before and after them is arbitrary, discriminatory, and inconsistent with the NCAAs contractual commitments to fairness. They assert claims for unconscionable and discriminatory conduct in violation of Arkansas public policy, breach of contract as third-party beneficiaries of the NCAA bylaws, promissory estoppel, and tortious interference with their contractual and business relationships. They seek eligibility for the 2026-27 season and protection against enforcement of the Rule of Restitution. College Sports Litigation Tracker

During Thursday's media availability, Arkansas defensive back Kyeaure Magloire was asked about the ongoing saga and how it impacted the position group in recent weeks.

"It's super interesting," Magloire said. "Since day one, our coaches, especially in the secondary, did a really good job of just reiterating the fact that the floor is open. We're looking for guys to play. We're looking for guys to compete day in day out.

"It's never a focus on the depth chart or where you are, more about alignment, assignment, and constantly improving. And I think that since January when we all got here, they've done a really good job of instilling that regardless of the circumstances, regardless of what things may look like, just keep working, keep improving. And I think everybody's really bought into that. So with the new guys coming along, we just show them the standard, live by the standard, and everybody falls in the line."

Wooden played in all 12 games for Arkansas last season, finishing with a career-high 59 tackles, three tackles for loss, and three pass breakups.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Caleb Wooden taking a break during preseason practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

Williams spent his entire four-year career at Dartmouth and finished as a three-time All-Ivy League performer with 11 career interceptions. The 5-foot-9, 190 pound safety went through a rookie mini-camp with the Tennessee Titans this offseason after initially seeing his eligibility expire.

Arkansas' defensive back room features 23 players, with Mitchell and Wooden the only two returnees from last season's defense. The Razorbacks finished No. 104 nationally in passing defense, allowing more than 239 yards per game and 22 touchdowns while intercepting just six passes.

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