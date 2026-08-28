Arkansas DB Kyeaure Magloire Ready to Prove He Belongs in SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Kyeaure Magloire went slightly under the radar after signing with the program last winter.

However, it was his teammates and coaches at West Georgia who challenged him to become an SEC-caliber prospect.

The 6-foot-3, 210 pound defensive back has the size and athleticism to become a matchup problem in Arkansas' secondary and wants to put the college football world on notice in what will be his last season of college football.

"Around the fall camp time last year, I had a teammate who he was an older guy on the team, me and him, we sat down, we had a talk. He was like, 'Dude, if you want to play at the levels you aspire to play at, which we all talked about SEC play and all of that, you've got turn it up," Magloire said. "And I had a coach, he was always on my tail. All my coaches, over the past two years.

"Honestly, they were really good about lighting a fire under my tail. 'Like the frame is there, but it's all about what you're putting on tape and the work that you put in day-to-day. If you want to play in the SEC, you've got to live up to that standard daily.' And I'm super appreciative, super grateful for them because I don't think I'd be here today without those conversations, without those instances where somebody's pulling me whenever I don't feel like I have it. So, just to be here today is it's a blessing."

A major part of the Razorbacks' defensive philosophy under new coordinator Ron Roberts is forcing turnovers, which is an area Magloire excels in. During his at UWG, he recorded 68 tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Magloire also brings unusual speed for his frame. Though he hasn't competed in track since high school, he posted a 49.22-second 400-meter time and a 22.32 in the 200. Combined with his 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame, his athletic profile gives Arkansas an intriguing option in a secondary trying to rebound from an abysmal defensive performance last season.

Magloire was being pursued by the likes of West Virginia, Auburn, Louisville, Colorado State and several others prior to being courted by the new Razorbacks staff.

Arkansas Razorbacks DB Kyeaure Magloire during fall practice | Kyeaure Magloire, Instagram

The Minneola, Fla., native knew his dream was to play in the SEC, and ultimately found that opportunity with new coach Ryan Silverfield in Fayetteville.

"I was in the middle of my recruiting process with just different schools around the country and was looking around a lot of places really interested and Arkansas hit me probably two days before I was going to commit somewhere else," Magloire said. "We're talking back and forth and I since a kid I always wanted to play in the SEC and this was the first SEC school to take a chance on me.

"I really bought into the vision Coach Silverfield projected and just what the safety coaches were talking about in terms of the schematics on defense and I got really fired up about it. I talked to my

family, my peers, prayed about it a lot, and decided it was the decision for me."

The word camaraderie has come up plenty throughout the offseason, and it's taken on a life of own inside the Arkansas locker room. The only way this Razorback program is going to shed the weight of its past is to grow together as a team and be unified for one purpose.

That means being prepared every Saturday, executing each snap and putting themselves in position to win any given Saturday.

Magloire has been in the midst of a heated battle to get into the rotation at the safety spot, oftentimes running with the 1s or 2s in camp.

While he might be listed as a backup behind Miguel Mitchell for one of the starting safety roles, the expectation is that Magloire will be competing for playing time this season.

"This is my last year of college football, obviously, and I wanted to make the most out of it, put myself in the best position," Magloire said. "But also have a lot of fun. We're in a room with just super competitive guys, guys that are fired up about football through and through. And that's like just built me to, I think, the best version of myself as a player [at Arkansas] thus far."

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