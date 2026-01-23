Razorbacks' Decommitment Brings Opportunity to Land Top 2027 Prospect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With 2027 quarterback Joaquin Kavouklis officially backing off his commitment, it opens up a spot for new coach Ryan Silverfield to make a splash in his first full recruiting cycle at Arkansas.

With a new financial plan in place to fund a competitive roster and a coaching staff motivated to win big, there is reason to believe the Razorbacks will target some big names for their future under center.

Silverfield has already shared that he will run a pro-style offense predicated on a physical rushing attack with a passing game that can break down defenses over the top.

Six of the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2027 rankings have already announced their commitments to schools such as Texas Tech, Nebraska, Michigan, SMU, LSU and Texas A&M, but there is one quarterback worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

The Razorbacks offered 247Sports' No. 2 ranked passer Israel Abrams Wednesday, who is in the same mold of Arkansas transfer quarterback A.J. Hill.

Abrams, an Illinois native, completed 233-of-340 passes for 4,072 yards, 40 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He added another 224 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Abrams' Scouting Report

Well-built frame throughout and an elastic mover for his size. Not exceptionally twitchy but shows the ability to consistently avoid pressure and extend plays with his feet. Plays with adequate footwork but has a tendency to rely on his upper body as a passer.



Over-the-top release point, not the smoothest, but effective and gets the ball out quickly enough. Displays above average to good arm strength. Past camp context shows a QB who could develop well as a drive-ball thrower. Has some natural gamer to him in his play style.



Typically looks to pass first once he breaks the pocket, rather than tuck and run. Possesses promising physical tools for the position and natural intangibles of creating as a playmaker in and outside the pocket.



Also flashes anticipation and ball placement as a passer. Has some really intriguing stuff to him; hard not to like the trajectory of the player. Cooper Petegna, 247Sports

Not Afraid to Diversify Offense

Historically, Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey have developed quarterbacks for multiple years in their system. Memphis' offense thrived on the arms of Brady White and Seth Henigan with each of them posting prolific numbers from 2019-2024.

Even Brendon Lewis, who transferred in for one season with the Tigers in 2025, had a career season himself in a retooled RPO offense.

Returning quarterback KJ Jackson played an extensive role toward the end of last season, but it would be foolish to ignore the upside Hill brings to the quarterbacks room. Both are former 4-star, record-setting quarterbacks at the high school level and were projected as top signal callers in their class.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson on the field against the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Transfer quarterback Braeden Fuller is a credible depth piece after a solid stint at Angelo State (DII) over the previous two seasons.

The prize of Silverfield's first two months at Arkansas had to be signing Fayetteville 4-star quarterback Hank Hendrix, who decided to reclassify from 2027 to the 2026 class.

Hendrix was the nation's No. 9 passer prior to his reclassification, and is certainly the type of quarterback Cramsey likes to utilize in his offense.

The 6-foot-4, 175 pound quarterback enjoyed a prolific three seasons at the varsity level by passing for 9,425 yards, 96 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions.

It's certainly arguable that Arkansas is in a good spot at the quarterback position even if it swings and misses on a target such as Abrambs in the 2027 class.

