How the Razorbacks built a talented quarterback room in short order

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When the Arkansas Razorbacks received news of a commitment from local quarterback Hank Hendrix, it signaled the position group is probably finished going into the winter conditioning period.

Hendrix, a 6-foot-3, 175 pound passer, lit up opponents around Texas as a sophomore for Boerne High School in 2024 before transferring to the Natural State when his brother, Hutson, committed as a preferred walk-on fullback for the Razorbacks. His father, Che, was retained as an assistant coach during the transition from Sam Ptitman to Ryan SIlverfield.

It seemed like signing a Top 150 in-state talent such as Hendrix would be a pipe dream for the Razorbacks under the previous regime. That was mostly because Pittman and former offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's preference toward recruiting dual-threat quarterbacks to run an RPO-style system.

He completed 232-of-368 passes for 3,573 yards and 32 touchdowns as a junior at Fayetteville High School in 2025. He was even better for Boerne in 2024, completing 274-of-389 passes for 4,237 yards, 46 touchdowns against only six interceptions.

He commands the field with a cannon of an arm that stretches defenses with crisp throws predicated on timing patterns. His arm mechanics are consistently crisp and he brings underrated value with his legs to extend plays from the pocket.

Quarterback Room Nears Completion

SIlverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey covet quarterbacks who can make all the throws in a pro-style attack, a move that resulted in bringing A.J. Hill over from Memphis out of the portal.

The staff retained K.J. Jackson, who has shown the ability to run an RPO scheme, but is fully capable of standing in the pocket and scanning the field to find an open man downfield. Jackson finished his career as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Alabama high school history, finishing with 130 career touchdown passes, good for third all-time in state history.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson on the field against the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

As a 4-star prospect in the 2024 class, Jackson brings the most FBS experience to the table, appearing in five games this season. He completed 33-of-54 passing attempts for 441 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 11 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, including a handful of highlight reel plays in relief of Taylen Green.

As for Hill, he became Memphis' highest rated signee in program history since modern day recruiting services began. The former Top 150 prospect didn't play much as a true freshman in 2025, but showed off a big arm completing 19-of-32 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception in 2025.

Watching his high school film, it makes sense why coaches came from across the country expecting to scout a potential NFL franchise quarterback. The Georgia product has solid mechanics, and keeps his weight on his back foot, which helps him power throws over the top to create separation between his receivers and defensive backs.

Former Memphis Tigers quarterback AJ Hill (3) throws the ball during practice at the Billy J Murphy Athletic Complex at the University of Memphis on August 1, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hill started 49 games across four seasons at Houston Country High School, completing 65% of his passes for more than 11,000 yards and 129 touchdowns.

The Razorbacks also bring in Angelo State's (Division II) starting quarterback Braeden Fuller out of the transfer portal for next season. The 6-foot-3, 180 pound passer recorded 4,175 yards, 47 touchdowns and only six interceptions the past two years for the Rams.

Fuller showed he could get the job done in a competitive Lone Star Conference, and was even a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist. The award is given to best player at the D-II level, which is the equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

Hogs Feed: