Razorbacks' defense aiming for correction against Memphis only choice available
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a 41‑35 loss at Ole Miss exposed a litany of defensive breakdowns, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has made clear what must change.
Fans tend to think last week has something to do with Saturday's game against Memphis and they should be the favorite with better players and more of them.
Nobody seems to realize the Tigers have only lost five games over the last two seasons, which isn't something that should be overlooked.
Expectations are that the defense will play with more discipline, fewer mental errors and clearer alignment. Exactly how that can change in a week would provide some interesting answers.
About the only sure thing is nobody should count on Memphis not presenting the same level of offensive danger as the Rebels.
Ole Miss exposed weaknesses
Arkansas allowed Ole Miss six touchdown drives in the first half, giving up nearly 300 yards across that span.
Pittman's frustration during Monday’s press conference, putting much of the blame on coaching communication and late adjustments.
“We’ve got to do a better job over there coaching,” he said.
This Hogs' team has had obvious problems with the defense that I've seen since spring practice. If they've had that long to work on it, about the only thing to do now is try and disguise the problems.
Pittman singled out slow play calling, misaligned personnel, and defensive backs reacting rather than anticipating.
“If you're changing late, your mind can’t calculate all the things that you know,” he said, trying to put the problems down to preparation.
Somehow, that didn't look to be the case. Considering the Rebels made them look like hitchhikers on a busy interstate last year, there were times that was the case again.
Penalties added insult to injury. Arkansas has been flagged 18 times this season, 11 of those on the defense.
Cornerback Jaheim Singletary, who could see expanded reps if starting cornerback Kani Walker isn’t cleared, has been called for pass interference and holding on back-to-back plays.
“We just have to make sure he keeps his hands off the receivers,” Pittman said.
Memphis not being Ole Miss, but Hogs can't assume that
There’s a dangerous assumption lurking in some corners of Razorback Nation — that Memphis won’t pose the same problems Ole Miss did, and thus Arkansas’s defensive performance will naturally improve.
That kind of ignores the fact that the issues against Ole Miss were largely self-inflicted.
Missed tackles. Poor communication. Pre-snap confusion. There were also too many moments where defenders looked unsure of where to be.
Whether the opponent is a top‑20 SEC team or a Group of Five contender, those same breakdowns will lead to trouble.
Memphis comes in averaging 37 points per game and is undefeated at 3‑0. Quarterback Seth Henigan has experience and is capable of pushing the ball downfield. Arkansas can't afford to play the first half like it did in Oxford and expect Memphis to let them off the hook.
Even Pittman seems to understand that better execution, not opponent quality, is the only cure. Primarily because that's about the only thing he can improve right now.
“The whole thing is communication,” he said. “That’s what we’ve got to get fixed.”
Keys to victory for Hogs
The Razorbacks are emphasizing simplicity. After halftime versus Ole Miss, the group yielded just 10 points on 174 yards, a noticeable improvement.
Just saying that, though, doesn't tell the whole story. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin had just one quarterback after Austin Simmons limped off after one series.
Kiffin was primarily running the ball with a two-score lead in the fourth quarter just trying to get to the end with more points.
Pittman intends to return to basics with faster alignment, fewer late checks, and letting players play without overthinking.
Health remains a concern. Walker suffered a concussion and was carted off the field. Despite being “good,” it’s not clear if he’ll even suit up. Quincy Rhodes Jr. is dealing with a groin issue. Defensive tackle David Oke, who had limited reps last week, may see more snaps.
On offense, Memphis leans on zone-read schemes and vertical route trees. Their top receivers, Jamari Hawkins and Cortez Braham Jr., both average over 15 yards per reception. The Tigers have been explosive and more disciplined than Arkansas in stretches this season.
If Arkansas expects to walk into Liberty Stadium and see fewer fireworks just because the jerseys are a different shade of blue, they’ll be in for a rude awakening.
Outlook and matchup issues for Hogs
The Razorbacks are trying to regain momentum before facing Notre Dame the next week, then entering the grind of SEC play. Seven of their last nine opponents are ranked, but Memphis and Mississippi State are getting votes.
Pittman has to show the Hogs can fix problems on the road. There’s no reason to think Memphis will give them a margin for error.
With Memphis sitting at 3‑0 and playing with confidence, this non‑conference matchup feels more dangerous than originally advertised. Memphis doesn’t have the speed or depth of Ole Miss, but they’ve got enough weapons to cause chaos, especially against a defense still finding its identity.
Saturday’s kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ABC. It’s a chance for Arkansas to prove that what went wrong in Oxford was a learning moment, not a trend.