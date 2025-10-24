Razorbacks' defense can earn redemption against inconsistent Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino is aware of Auburn's struggles to generate enough offense to string together a few wins.
Matter of fact, Auburn's offensive struggles are comparable to the Razorbacks' lack of defense this season.
Things have been so bad for Arkansas that it's given up nearly 500 yards per game since the firing of former head coach Sam Pittman, which has cost the team two breakthrough wins.
Arkansas and Auburn are both hungry to find some sort of success while winless in SEC play.
Each team has found ways to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory a combined seven times this season with this game bound to be a rainy mess, which isn't favorable for the Razorbacks.
Containing Jackson Arnold
The Tigers have failed to score more than 17 points in an SEC game this season, which is beneficial to Petrino's bunch.
However, he knows there is enough talent to figure out a way to pinpoint mismatches among the Razorbacks' defense.
“They’ve been struggling with their offense," Petrino said during his Monday press conference. "There's no question about that."
Through the first seven games, Auburn ranks No. 15 in the SEC, averaging 335 yards per game while scoring just 23.6 points per game which is good for No. 13 in the league.
Much of that has to do with quarterback Jackson Arnold's struggle with consistency throughout the season, which could be contributed to a nation-leading 27 sacks.
Since Petrino took over two games ago, the Razorbacks haven't generated much of a pass rush.
Whether that is by design, Quincy Rhodes and his group of wounded defensive linemen could be in for a treat given Auburn's struggles along the offensive line.
Arkansas has recorded 11 sacks this season, which ranks No. 12 in the SEC and No. 89 nationally.
Things went awry in the second half for Auburn, scoring just enough to keep up before ultimately falling short in double overtime against Missouri.
Arnold has made the most of his dual-threat ability, recording 261 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. His rushing total would be much higher if it weren't for 173 yards lost from sacks.
Can Hogs Stop Auburn's Star?
There is one athlete Petrino pointed out as a game changer for Auburn's offense — sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman. He was once committed to Texas A&M while Petrino served as offensive coordinator for the Aggies.
Coleman will be a someone interim defensive coordinator Chris Wilson will have to game plan around after he had one of his best games of the season with six receptions for 108 yards against Missouri last weekend.
“He’s a special, special player," Petrino said. "We actually had him committed to us at [Texas) A&M]. He’s probably as good a receiver as there is in the entire country, so we have to know where he’s at every play and how we’re going to slow him down. [We need to] take away his free access and make sure they have to beat us left handed.”
With 30 catches for 413 yards and two touchdowns, Coleman hasn't endured the feared sophomore slump.
His performance against Missouri last weekend allowed him to surpass the 1,000 receiving yard mark in his brief college career.
The Tigers offense hasn't featured a big play aspect with just 73 plays spanning 10+ yards, which ranks No. 122 nationally.
On the flip side, Arkansas' defense hasn't stopped anyone, allowing 6.5 yards per play to rank No. 126 nationally. Things continue to get uglier once struggling opponents realize the Razorbacks allow 126 plays of 10+ yards, slotting them No. 134 among FBS programs.
There is a bit of an unpredictable outcome to Saturday's game, but with rain in the forecast, it should benefit the Tigers who play a sloppy brand of football.
"We know who they are, and they know who we are, so it's just more so preparing for that offense, because we know if we let them get off, then it's gonna be some trouble," Arkansas defensive back Kani Walker said Tuesday night. "Just being ready for them guys stopping all their explosive plays and just getting to that ball and making sure like everybody's gang tackling, rallying to that football, which is something that we've been living by, and that's been our standard.
"We’re just going to keep on chopping wood and making sure that we're more aggressive than them."