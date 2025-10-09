Razorbacks' defense faces tempo test against Tennessee’s revved up offense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas heads to Neyland Stadium this weekend under interim leadership as they navigate a defense in transition.
It's no surprise the Razorbacks' defense faces the stiffest challenge.
The Hogs will lean on defensive standouts such as Selman Bridges and Larry Worth III in the secondary, and edge rusher Trent Sellers to anchor the front.
Their challenge is clear — slowing down Tennessee’s pace-heavy offense built around quarterback Joey Aguilar.
Tennessee enters the game 4–1 overall and 1–1 in SEC play. Aguilar, a senior transfer, has stabilized the Volunteers’ passing attack, combining quick reads with the tempo that defines Josh Heupel’s scheme.
The Razorbacks’ defense, now working under a restructured staff led by interim coach Bobby Petrino and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson, faces one of its most complex assignments of the season.
“We’ve worked on pursuit and tackling all week,” Petrino said this week. “We know what kind of speed they have.”
Vols' offensive rhythm pressures Hogs’ adjustments
The Volunteers’ offense, coordinated by Joey Halzle, thrives on motion, tempo and vertical spacing. It aims to stretch defenses horizontally and vertically, forcing communication breakdowns.
Aguilar’s comfort with pace has allowed Tennessee to exploit both short-yardage and deep-ball opportunities.
“If they’re doing something completely new, let’s push the gas a little bit and see if we can create some eye violations,” Halzle has said.
Wideout Braylon Staley has emerged as one of Tennessee’s primary vertical threats, while running back Cameron Seldon provides power in the screen and draw game.
For Arkansas, maintaining discipline on the back end will be crucial. Bridges and Worth III must stay sound in coverage, and safety Alston Orji’s reads in the middle will determine whether the Hogs can limit Tennessee’s explosive plays.
Aguilar has been efficient through five games, totaling 1,459 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Heupel said the veteran quarterback has “handled the pace extremely well,” a statement backed by the Vols’ ability to sustain long drives and quick-strike scores.
Keys for Arkansas to slow the Vols’ offense
Petrino and defensive coordinator Travis Williams have zeroed in on several priorities that could help Arkansas remain competitive.
• Win the line of scrimmage. Tennessee’s rhythm begins with protection and motion. Sellers and interior linemen Taurean Carter and Cam Ball must generate pressure without over-pursuing.
• Force turnovers and limit mistakes. Tennessee thrives on field position. Arkansas has to flip momentum with takeaways.
• Shorten the game. Sustained offensive drives will keep Tennessee’s tempo limited and help protect Arkansas’ defense.
• Prevent explosive plays. The Vols’ passing game builds on chunk gains. Coverage discipline from Bridges, Worth III and Hudson Clark will be vital.
• Develop rotational depth. Injuries have affected several skill positions. CJ Brown, Raylen Sharpe and tight end Luke Hasz must help sustain drives to protect the defense.
Outlook favors Vols, but Hogs have incentive
Oddsmakers list Tennessee as a double-digit favorite, with most projections giving the Vols better than an 80-percent chance to win.
Analysts expect Heupel’s offense to test Arkansas’ communication and conditioning for four quarters.
Despite the gloomy expectations of most, the Razorbacks have incentive to compete with a chance to show progress under Petrino’s guidance and snap a losing streak, but face a big hill to climb doing it in the SEC.
If Arkansas can control tempo early and avoid giving up long touchdowns, the Razorbacks could make this a fourth-quarter contest.
Their defensive front must win early downs, and the secondary must tackle cleanly. Tennessee’s system punishes hesitation and about all Arkansas has for a best answer is composure and sound fundamentals.
This matchup serves as both a test and a transition marker.
Tennessee is polished and fast. Arkansas is rebuilding, but with a defense gaining confidence and a head coach demanding precision, the Razorbacks may be closer to stability than their record shows.