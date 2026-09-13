Razorback Defense Had No Answers For Utah's Two-QB Offense

FAYETTEVILLE — Ron Roberts' defense was a bright spot in Arkansas' Week 1 victory over North Alabama. It was no such thing in the Razorbacks' 43-10 loss to No. 20 Utah on Saturday.

The Utes' two-QB, option system made the Arkansas defense look lost for much of the night.

Backup QB Byrd Ficklin connected on a 36-yard pass on a trick play on the first offensive snap of the game for Utah, and while starting QB Devon Dampier struggled to throw the ball early and threw an interception to Christian Harrison, he eventually settled in.

Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dampier went 18-24 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns, but it was his dual-threat ability and the ability of Ficklin to be used as a Swiss Army Knife that kept Arkansas on its toes all night.

"They've done a hell of a job," head coach Ryan Silverfield said. "I've said it all along, the quarterbacks are like running backs. But we didn't do a good enough job tackling them, tackling them well, and then they got us on some stuff where they'd run to pull it and then hit the dart pass quickly, and so it gives defenses fits.

There's a reason why they've had so much success even last year and coming back, and then the two quarterback system caused us some headaches.

Obviously, the double throw to start the game, which we saw it coming, but we just weren't good enough position to make the play on the ball... But credit to them and shame on us."

Utah's rushing attack was also lethal. The Utes piled up 141 rushing yards, with Wayshawn Parker leading the way with 53 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Dampier added 50 rushing yards and two more scores, while Ficklin had 24 yards on only two carries.

" Eleven people on the field not doing their job," DB Jaheim "Joker" Johnson said. "We need all 11 every time. Everyone who plays, if one person’s not doing their job, can't win games like that.

"We need all 11 every snap of the game. Good teams are going to take advantage like they did. Need all 11, not 10, not nine. It's hard to win with 11, it’s impossible to win with 10. "

Arkansas' defense will get no reprieve against Georgia, which scored 63 and 70 points against Tennessee State and Western Kentucky, respectively.

QB Gunner Stockton has completed 28 of his 32 passes for 436 yards and eight touchdowns. Stockton is yet to throw an interception this year or take a sack.

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