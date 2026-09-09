Ron Roberts 'Pleased' With Arkansas Defense in Week 1, But Daunting Utah Offense Awaits

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas defense held up its end of the bargain in Arkansas' season-opening 31-14 win over North Alabama on Sept. 5. Ron Roberts' unit will have to do so again if the Hogs are to march into Salt Lake City and steal a win from No. 20 Utah on Saturday.

The Utes ran for 364 yards and 7.4 a carry in their 66-14 thrashing of Idaho on Sept. 3. QB Devon Dampier had a relatively pedestrian night in the passing game, going 13-18 for 176 yards, but he threw three touchdown passes and ran for another 31 yards on a night where his job was relatively easy.

"He's really good athlete, and when he carries the ball, he's more like a running back," Roberts said Tuesday of Dampier. "He is a strong, powerful kid. He doesn't run like a quarterback. He runs like a running back. He does have a rocket arm. I mean, he can make all the throws. He can reach anywhere on the field. So, he's got a cannon. He's a good athlete. He's a great player. H

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) looks to pass against the Idaho Vandals during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's won a lot of football games. Got a lot of respect for him and and 15 [Byrd Ficklin]. 15's basically the same thing. Copycat coming in. He's whatever younger version. Tremendous athlete. A lot of speed and we're going to see."

Dampier's experience is also notable. 2026 is his third season as a starting quarterback and his second at the Power Four level with Utah.

"He doesn't panic," Roberts said. "He doesn't get nervous, you know, and he can extend plays. He trusts his feet to get him out of a lot of garbage situations, and he's done a really good job of it. He's a strong kid, so a lot of guys get him without, you know, get a hand on him and stuff and they can't get him down, so he does a good job. He does a real good job."

Part of stopping both Dampier and Utah's explosive run game will be Arkansas' solid linebacking core. From Bradley Shaw to West Virginia transfer Ben Bogle, Roberts liked what he saw from his LBs in the season opener. Bogle and Shaw led the Razorbacks in tackles against UNA with four and three, respectively.

"We can talk about Ben. I thought he played really well," Roberts said. "He came in, played hard. He always plays hard, though, and that's not a question. He plays hard. He's a tough kid. He does all that stuff. So, it was exciting to him to see him step up and play really well."

Roberts echoed those praises for Shaw, who is expected to be among the stars for Arkansas' defense this year.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw celebrates following made tackle during 2025 season. | Bradley Shaw, Instagram

"[He] did a lot of things on the field that are probably unnoticeable by a lot of people," Roberts said of Shaw. "Getting in right checks and calls and getting guys lined up and movements and setting a lot of people at ease to go do that.

"I thought he did a great job of that. But he also, you know, he played with emotion and fire, and it was great. You want to see these guys get excited when other guys make plays."

Arkansas' defense will have to make plenty of plays to slow down a Utah offense that looked crisp in Week 1. If Dampier begins to pick apart the Razorbacks, it could be a long night in Salt Lake City.

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