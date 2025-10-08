Razorbacks' defense must respond to Petrino's 'tap the hat' message
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino has made some drastic changes to the defensive side of the ball, a few more impactful than others.
One change that will likely give a boost to the morale of the Razorbacks' defense going into its road trip at No. 12 Tennessee this weekend: "Tap the hat."
"I would say more energy, getting in a good stance," Wooden said Tuesday night. "Tackling is emphasized more. Pursuit to the football is definitely emphasized, and just playing as one.
"I know Coach Petrino, he introduced something called 'Tap the Hat,' and basically that's when somebody makes a play, all other 10 guys come and show them love, tap them on the helmet, basically, just applauding them for making that play."
Wooden understands the Razorbacks' defense has lacked in the energy department through its first five games and Petrino wants to bring a bit more intensity, urgency, and relentless effort.
Throughout the early stages of the season, Arkansas fans and coaches alike had noticed a lack of effort in games against Ole Miss and Memphis with players loafing around, missing assignments and not playing a brand of inspired football.
Moves such as promoting experienced assistants such as Chris Wilson to defensive coordinator and Jay Hayes leading the defensive line brings some sort of accountability and instant respect moving forward.
Petrino hasn't always fielded highly ranked defenses during his history as a coach, but what he won't stand for is a lack of effort, energy and a mental edge with each snap.
One key issue this season has been the Razorbacks lack of playing with fundamentals. Whether that is being in the right spot, wrapping up for tackles, or playing with proper leverage each bit of detail matters to play winning football, a brand Arkansas wasn't too familiar with through five weeks.
Arkansas' defense has surrendered 425 yards (No. 118 FBS), 30 points (No. 113 FBS), 257 passing yards per game (No. 111 FBS) and 29 plays of 20+ yards (No. 130 FBS) this fall, but Petrino is bent on making sure his team improves over the final seven games.
"No. 1 thing is you have to get used to change," Petrino said last week. "Your whole life, there’s going to be change. How we handle that, our attitude on how we handle that, our positiveness on how we handle that, will determine how quickly we improve. We’re going to improve. That’ll determine how quickly we improve."
With such senior leadership on Arkansas' defense, they must rally around each other and understand there is only just a bit more football left to play. Even though they may not be the most talented 11-man group in the country, there is still plenty left to play for, whether that be a bowl game, individual pride or have the goal to play professionally.
As Houston Nutt famously said, "This is your home. You hear that?! You hear that?! That's special. There's a lot of lions, tigers, and bears, but there ain't but one Razorback."
While there might be 11 individuals putting on a cap to go on the field, they're all one unit, there's only one wild band of Razorback Hogs.
Playing as one means communicating, building trust, sharing responsibility. Safeties need to back up the cornerbacks, linebackers fill the gaps to make sure anyone that comes through is popped in the mouth. Defensive linemen, find the assignment and whip the offensive linemen off the ball.
If Petrino can establish a culture of accountability early on, then the Razorbacks defense could potentially be a weapon moving forward as the Razorbacks shift fully into SEC play.