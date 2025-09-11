Razorbacks' attention to defensive detail will be tested against Rebels
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From an outside view, it appears Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has his team's attention going into their SEC opener against No. 17 Ole Miss.
Last season, the Rebels left Northwest Arkansas laughing with a 63-31 victory and in contention for a brief period in the College Football Playoff discussion.
Senior safety Miguel Mitchell has been a large presence in the secondary early on this season and says this team has a different make up than the one from last year.
"Obviously, it's been talked about because we do play them again," Mitchell said. 'But, this is a completely different team this year, so we have a whole different mentality. But it's still the same thing, SEC ball. What wins in SEC is stopping the run and making them one-dimensional."
The Razorbacks had a formidable run defense in 2024, but have been fine at best while allowing 111 yards per game (No. 59 FBS) against the likes of Alabama A&M and Arkansas State.
Ole Miss has one of the best rushing attacks in the country, averaging 258 yards per game, which is tied with Arkansas for No. 17 in the nation.
Even if Arkansas can make Ole Miss one-dimensional, it will still be a tall task to limit the Rebels' explosive ability with weapons at Austin Simmons' disposal such as backfield mate Kewan Lacy and Penn State transfer receiver Harrison Wallace.
"They definitely throw a lot of stuff at you," Mitchell said. "They try to go fast and get you to kind of miss some easy things that you normally wouldn't mess up. But, I feel like Austin Simmons is a good quarterback. He's a really good young guy coming into the SEC. "
Last week, Kentucky was able to impact the Rebels' effectiveness through the air by forcing Simmons into two interceptions, but weren't able to limit a rushing attack that went for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
The Razorbacks should be fine against Ole Miss' ground game, but the game within the game to watch is how improved their secondary is after giving up 562 yards and seven touchdowns last season to Jaxson Dart and Simmons.
Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson were committed to flipping their secondary by adding bigger and faster bodies to the room.
The Razorbacks forced three turnovers, including two interceptions of Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor last week, which is a testament to how Razorbacks' defensive backs seem to be closing in coverage quicker and physically to halt big plays.
Arkansas has given up just three plays of 20+ yards this season, but will be hotly contested by a Rebels' offense that ranks No. 1 nationally with 11 plays of 30+ yards.
"The size matters because we are tackling better," Pittman said Monday. "A lot of times when you want to tackle a guy, you have a chance to tackle them a little bit more than, ‘Man, he’s really big and I’m not’ type of situation. They have a lot of confidence back there with having corners that are 6-foot-2, big, 200-something pounds.
"Just makes a difference to me, and I’m not saying any small guy can’t play, I’m not saying that, because we’ve proven that they can. But having SEC size over there gives us a little bit more of an advantage."