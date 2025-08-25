Razorbacks edge rusher ready to have big impact sophomore season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Prized 2024 recruit, Charlie Collins, is one of the top signees of the Sam Pittman era with a No. 65 overall, according to 247Sports.
Collins enjoyed an extremely productive high school career, recording 239 tackles, 77 tackles for loss and 24 sacks, one interception, eight pass break-ups, six fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles across 23 games.
Going into his sophomore season, he's played primarily a role on special teams, but appears poised to play a role along the edges of the defensive line this season.
Getting in the Gameplan
“[Collins] is getting better and better. He's a guy you can coach hard," Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams said last week. "Charlie is a guy you can coach hard. He'll come back to work the next day and try to correct whatever you’re trying to fix. Plays hard, trying to do exactly what Coach [Deke] Adams asks him to do. Man, I'm very pleased with Charlie.”
Last season, Collins logged two tackles, including a period of extensive playing time in the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech. With a void left by Landon Jackson (drafted by Buffalo Bills) and Nico Davillier (transfer to UCLA), there's an opportunity for him to push himself into the rotation based not only on talent, but also being coachable.
Emergence at the “Buck”
With Arkansas applying more three-man fronts rather than Williams' usual four-man rapid fire defense, he has added essentially a fourth linebacker in pass rush situations who can do work in space.
Collins goes into his second season at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds which is just short of being a capable every down defensive end in the SEC. He showed during his high school career that versatility has always been part of his game and that should benefit him moving forward at the 'Buck' position.
The way Williams explained, 'Bucks' will be utilized as an outside linebacker who can also play some defensive end. He is looking for players who not only rush the passer, but also drop into space for pass protection which fits exactly who Collins is as an athlete.
“Man, we've got Charlie (Collins) [who can play Buck], [Justus] Boone, Phillip Lee.," Williams said. "That’s three off the top of my head that can do it. Ken Talley is another one that can do both."
Versatile Hogs
With a defense limited in depth along the defensive line, even Pittman has expressed some concern about how the Razorbacks will attack opponents with pressure, noting that his team will depend on a lot of pass rush from the linebackers.
That doesn't mean Arkansas is lacking on talent either, because Williams has been complimentary of how versatile and aggressive his defense can be.
“Yeah, just having a little bit more depth, you know, we'll be able to do a little bit more, we'll be able to deny the ball more, play more man," Williams said. "We want to deny the ball as much as we can, so we have the pieces in the back to do that. And also being able to play our zone as well, but we want to be able to shorten those windows, the throwing windows for the quarterback and being aggressive."
Arkansas hasn't shown as much pressure during Williams' first two seasons with the Razorbacks when compared to his defenses at UCF. There hasn't been a lot of Cover Zero, throw everything along with the kitchen sink at opponents, because SEC quarterbacks are good enough to make fools out of men.
With the transfer portal in play, there could be a hybrid look of a versatile defense that can apply max pressure in different defensive concepts based on the different talents Arkansas' coaching staff has recruited over time.
The Razorbacks brought pressure sporadically in 2024, recording 26 total sacks in 13 games, but changing to something other SEC teams haven't seen could pay off this season.
“That's who I am. I'm a naturally aggressive person, but you have to be able to adjust to your personnel, right," Williams said. "So I thought we did well with that. The first two years and now that we go in the portal and we kind of identify the talent that we need, we get to do some different things.”