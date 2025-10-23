Razorbacks endure blow to defensive line depth for game against Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks released its injury report ahead of its looming home game against Auburn this Saturday with one interesting name included in the SEC availability report.
Senior defensive tackle and team captain Cam Ball has been listed as "out" this weekend, for the first time since missing the Alabama game during the 2023 regular season. He has played or started in 25 consecutive games.
The 6-foot-5, 323 pound lineman has been a key cog in the Razorbacks rotation totaling 16 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss this season. His production hasn't necessarily been up to par this season, but is playing more snaps than ever before given his former coaches failed to recruit depth behind him.
He reportedly turned down some rather large sums of money during the offseason to transfer elsewhere, but stuck it out with the coaching staff that noticed his talents first.
"Cam Ball could have went for a whole bunch of money," Pittman said ahead of fall camp. "He didn't. Why? He loves the Hogs."
Loyalty played a large factor for the Georgia native, something he learned from his father, who passed away over the summer. Even when larger, more prominent high school programs such as IMG Academy came calling, he was focused on the task at hand which was finishing what he started at Tri-Cities High School in Atlanta.
"I'm a big loyalty guy," Ball said. "My father and my mother have always instilled in me, ’Stay down for the come up."
If anyone on this Razorbacks roster bleeds red it's certainly Ball, who's absence Saturday will loom large for a very shorthanded defensive line.
Defensive tackle David Oke transferred to Arkansas during the winter portal window, but has yet to play a major role this season. Oke was expected to play multiple positions along the line after coming in from Abielene Christian in Texas.
He's played in just three games this season against Ole Miss, Memphis and Notre Dame, recording just four tackles and one tackle for loss.
Arkansas will be without five pass catchers this weekend as Ismael Cisse continues to rehab from a wrist injury, Jalen Brown is out due to a season ending leg injury suffered against Notre Dame, and Monte Harrison is likely out for the year with a broken foot.
Tight ends Jeremiah Beck and Andreas Paaske will both be out of action this weekend.
Others listed as out this Saturday include running back A.J. Green and defensive back Quentavius Scandrett. Neither of the two transfers have yet to participate in game action since Arkansas' victory over Arkansas State in Little Rock.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Zachary Taylor is listed as questionable and has played primarily on special teams agaisnt Alabama A&M, Memphis and Notre Dame.
A couple of other players listed as "probable" to play are vital to the depth chart as tight end Jaden Platt and defensive tackle Danny Saili recover from various injuries.
Platt scored his first touchdown as a Razorback Saturday against Texas A&M and has caught at least one pass in each of Arkansas' first seven games. Overall, the Aggies' transfer has caught 11 passes for 176 yards this season.
Saili missed the Texas A&M game, but has played well in an increased role this fall by recording three tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He should be good to go this weekend, according to interim coach Bobby Petrino.
“I feel like Danny’s going to be good to go, knock on wood,” Petrino said during the SEC Teleconference. “He should be in a situation where he can come out and play and help us. We’re looking for that. [David] Oke will not be available.”