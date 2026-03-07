Razorbacks Evolving with College Sports on Brink of Change at Roundtable

There was a time when college athletics was only some extracurricular activity that students had the option to participate in.

Those days have long passed, and it wasn't due to the implementation of NIL either. Let's not kid ourselves here, student-athletes have earned some type of cash in a round about way for decades.

I've heard stories through the years of top players pulling wads of cash out of their cleats to help a teammate take his girl out on a date.

Texas A&M infamously purchased Eric Dickerson his dream Pontiac Trans-Am as an incentive to commit and was allegedly offered $50,000 to choose the Aggies.

However, Dickerson ultimately turned the Aggies down and committed to SMU, according to a story he shared three years ago.

“Even though I turned that money down, A&M stayed after me and remained in the picture, there was that much pressure for me to go there. And then, a few weeks later, I mentioned to my stepdad in passing that I really liked the new Pontiac Trans Am. I’d seen it at a dealership on I-10 that I used to drive by to visit my grandparents in Houston, and I just liked it: the bird on the hood, the fins on the side, how sleek it was.



It was an innocent comment. Under normal circumstances, I wouldn’t have remembered even saying it. But recruiting isn’t a normal circumstance, and before I knew it, I was talking to Shear, the big A&M booster in town.



‘We can make that happen.'" Eric Dickerson to D Magazine in 2022

Eric Dickerson on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, players can earn an unlimited amount of cash, even if the College Sports Commision's clearinghouse "NIL Go" rules against it. There will always be ways around it, schools' collectives, boosters and donors just have to be a bit secretive about it.

Despite initial pushback from several schools across the country, including Arkansas, it seems most are understanding the need to adapt or die trying to put a halt to players' financial gain through their name, image and likenes.

With the latest news of the Razorbacks' deal with Tyson Foods to place the company logo on all 19 of the school's uniforms, Arkansas seems to finally be ahead of the game for once instead of reacting to rapid changes.

Learfield Sports and Arkansas are nearing a deal to sell the naming rights of Razorback Stadium for a substantial amount of yearly cashflow. The Hogs seem to finally be on board with a full financial commitment to football after athletics director Hunter Yurachek shared that the school cannot take its SEC cash cow for granted.

"There'll be people across this state that will step up for us," Yurachek said in September. :There’s an opportunity for the university to potentially help us , and we’re continuing to look at new ways to generate revenue within our athletic program. Our football program is far too important to the health of our athletic program for us to take it for granted."

For the first time in a half-decade, there seems to be hope within the community of Arkansas fans that their beloved football program is trending upward instead of spiraling out of control

.@POTUS hosts a Saving College Sports roundtable: "We're gathered today to discuss an important threat to the integrity and culture of college sports: the inability to set rules on eligibility, transfers, Name, Image, and Likeness... this has grown into a major challenge." pic.twitter.com/4PieRihWAq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 6, 2026

Today could have been a monumental day for the sport to at least regain some sort of control by instituting guardrails to stabilize an ever-evolving landscape across college athletics entirely.

While there were some in the meeting that promoted the idea of athletes returning to an old school model, the reality is that can never happen. NCAA president Charlie Baker understands that and appears to be for athletes formal compensation.

“The money part has to be part of the conversation," Baker said Friday at President Donald Trump's college sports roundtable. "It’s got to involve the student-athletes.”

The old system is outdated, and has been for decades. From prosperous TV contracts to a year-round talking season on social media, popularity for college sports is at an all-time high.

A world of expecting student-athletes to earn an athletic scholarship in high school, leaving their blood, sweat and tears on the field every single day, all while attending class with nothing in return but an expensive piece of paper is done. It's over with.

These athletes who are now making from thousands to millions in compensation are putting their bodies through every bit of torture daily. Look at the Big Ten's rigorous travel schedule. Conference realignment in favor of making others billions is ludicrous.

If it weren't for the athletes, there wouldn't be 80,000 seats stadiums to fill in football There would be no Cinderella stories to talk about in the NCAA Tournament. Without the athletes, Omaha would never be a destination city in the middle of nowhere Nebraska for baseball.

Fans flock from everywhere to watch the greatest athletes in the country each week.

My wife made sure to tune in for every single Arkansas basketball game this season to watch the greatness of Darius Acuff unfold. Athletes are the cornerstone of this industry and are now making much deserved wages for their skill and efforts that have long lined the pocketbooks of schools across the nation.

🚨SPORTS LEGENDS TAKE THE WHITE HOUSE



Former Alabama Coach Nick Saban speaks at President Trump's roundtable on the future of college sports: "What are the guiding principles for the future of college athletics?" pic.twitter.com/NKYJwzqTxE — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) March 6, 2026

Anyone who thinks going back the way things used to be aren't processing information at a high enough level. There is no way college sports, especially football, can return to what it used to be.

There are now billions at stake each and every week. Programs are allocating upwards to $40 million on rosters these days. Thinking college sports can return to a prehistoric method is foolish.

College athletics was broken before NIL was introduced in the summer of 2021. Football, basketball and in some ways baseball are more professionalized than ever before.

Simply put, there is no economic path available to move forward. It's time for athletic directors, university presidents and many other infuential voices across all sports to come together for a soluition on how to stabilize the situation.

Even legendary coach Nick Saban believes athletes deserve fair compensation

"People, instead of making decisions about creating value for their future, they were making decisions about how much money could they make at whichever school they can go to or transfer to," Saban said Friday. "I think we need to come up with a system, and, obviously, we have to do it with the president's leadership and also with Congress probably to allow student-athletes in all sports to enhance their quality of life while going to college.

"But, still provide opportunity to advance themselves beyond their athletic career, which is what the philosophy of college athletes and getting a college education has always been about."

Perhaps it's time that those in charge create a union amongst all FBS-level program and create a formal Collective Bargaining Agreement that sets boundaries, an exact cap that team's can't surpass in order to create a fair market after all.

It's far past time to update the point-of-sale system in college athletics. A new operating system is needed to take control of an unstable landscape that will benefit all 138 FBS teams and the 300+ in basketball and baseball.

