‘Better Than Pele’—President Trump Praises Lionel Messi, Inter Miami in White House Visit

President Donald Trump welcomed Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to the White House on Thursday to celebrate the club’s 2025 MLS Cup title, making the Herons the first of the league’s teams to visit during a Trump presidency.

“We’re honoring truly talented people,” Trump said. “It’s my distinct privilege to say what no American president has ever had the chance to say before: ‘Welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi.’”

Trump entered the East Room flanked by Messi and Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas. While the rest of Miami’s players stood in rows behind him, Trump opened with remarks that bridged the club’s success last season to the ongoing conflict throughout the Middle East.

“We like champions, we like winners,” Trump said. “The United States military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to totally demolish the enemy far ahead of schedule at levels people have never seen before. We’re destroying more of Iran’s missiles and drone capability every single hour.”

Trump then shifted attention fully to the Miami-side and praised Messi’s winning abilities, having led the Herons to the 2025 MLS Cup, 2024 Supporters’ Shield and 2023 Leagues Cup since signing in South Florida in 2023.

“I’ve seen a lot of great players come into the world of sports, and they came in from all different countries, all different players,” Trump said. “They’ve come, in some cases, just from different states. They come to the [New York] Yankees, or they come to the [Los Angeles] Dodgers, or they come to whatever. I’ve seen them come in from other countries, and there’s such a clamor. Everything is great, but they don’t win. This guy won; he came in, there was tremendous fanfare, and he won!”

Messi and Mas presented the President with a pink Inter Miami jersey bearing the “Trump” name and the number 47, to signify his position as the nation’s 47th President. Messi also signed a bedazzled, pink-and-black soccer ball for the President.

Trump Compares Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, Pelé

Trump compared Messi to Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who visited the White House for a black-tie dinner in November. He also compared the Argentine to Brazilian legend Pelé, whom Trump watched play for the New York Cosmos in the now-defunct North American Soccer League.

“I’d go every once in a while, but soccer just didn't catch on,” Trump said, addressing the recent growth of soccer in the United States. “Now it’s just turning out to be amazing how it’s coming back in this country, but the Cosmos were a very hot team playing with other teams that weren’t so good.”

The President lauded Messi and looked to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner to claim, “You may be better than Pelé,” before turning to the crowd to ask: “Who’s better?”

Trump also heaped praise on the other players, including star winger Tadeo Allende and Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. His compliments quickly turned appearance-based, calling Messi “hot” and stating to the group, “Do you have any bad looking players? I like the bad-looking guys much better.”

Midway through his remarks, the President also referenced his tariffs and boasted ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup, saying they were “double what anyone’s ever done before.” He branded the 2020 Presidential Election “rigged and stolen,” which eventually allowed him to run for a third time in 2024 and now oversee the World Cup and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics in his second term.

Messi, who recently admitted his “deep” regrets about not learning the English language, stood and smiled throughout the occasion, a rare step in politics for the 38 year old.

Messi’s First Visit, Mas’s Remarks

Mas praised Miami’s official club motto, “Freedom to Dream,” a phrase emblazoned on Trump’s limited edition ball, while also expressing his gratitude for the White House visit.

“As the son of a man and woman who left Cuba just seeking freedom in this great country, it has driven us to excellence, and we thought, ‘What can we do to make a difference? What can we do that’s special?’” Mas said.

“At that time, I told myself what many people thought impossible. I said, ‘We are going to bring the world’s greatest player to play at Inter Miami,’ and that was in 2019, and today, standing before you, you have the world’s greatest player to my right.”

Mas’s reference to his immigrant parentage comes amid the Trump administration’s dramatic increase in operations, targets and detentions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across the nation this term.

Messi was previously invited to the White House in 2024 to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the U.S., from President Joe Biden. Although unable to attend, he is one of just 36 athletes to receive the honor.

The ceremony ended with Trump inviting the Herons into the Oval Office.

Miami’s contingent did not include co-owner and soccer legend David Beckham or Spanish internationals Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, both of whom were integral to Miami’s title run and retired after the season. Just days prior, Trump called Spain a “loser” for refusing to help the U.S. in the Middle East.

With the visit behind them, Miami now looks to Saturday’s clash with D.C. United at M&T Bank Stadium, home to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, hoping to build on a 4–2 win in the Florida Derby over Orlando City last Sunday.

