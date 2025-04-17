Razorbacks expected to host versatile transfer defender

BREAKING: Troy star EDGE Phillip Lee plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’4 240 EDGE totaled 31 Tackles, 11 TFL, 5 Sacks, 1 FF, & 1 PD last season



1 year of eligibility remaininghttps://t.co/HyrlcDpYBy pic.twitter.com/VkORxHwj7Y