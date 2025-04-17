Razorbacks expected to host versatile transfer defender
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will host Troy transfer Phillip Lee for an official visit that begins Thursday, April 17 through Saturday, April 19, he told Hogs on SI.
The 6-foot-4, 240 pound defensive end can also line up as an edge rusher at linebacker and has proven himself as a productive defender in the Sun Belt over his three year career.
Lee has appeared in 34 games for the Trojans while recording 53 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks with most of his production coming last season.
Despite an impressive 2024 season, Lee is only ranked as the No. 400 overall transfer currently in the portal and No. 43 defensive end, according to 247sports rankings.
Other programs who have reached out to him are UCLA, Nebraska, Purdue, Florida State and Georgia Tech.
He can also be disruptive in passing lanes, impacting throws, forcing incompletions and growing as a defender throughout his junior campaign.
Last season, Lee was Troy’s No. 2 defender and top pass rusher along the front seven, according to Pro Football Focus.
As a versatile defender in the front seven, Lee finished second on the team last season with 20 quarterback pressures and was only credited with just five missed tackles.
While not being used to defend in the pass game, he did force one negative play on the only pass he was targeted against in 2024.
Lee was a 3-star out of First Coast High School in Jacksonville, Fla., and was ranked at No. 1,491 overall and the No. 82 defensive end for the class of 2021, per 247sports.
He committed to Troy over offers from Florida International and Georgia Southern.