Razorbacks extend scholarship offer to productive California freshman
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas os the latest team to hop in the race for one of the most talented high school freshman D.J. Ferguson from California, who picked up an offer from Arkansas Thursday.
"Wow, it was a blessing getting that offer from Arkansas," Ferguson tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "The coaching staff showed a lot of love, and the program’s got a great vibe."
Ferguson recently took an unofficial visit to Arkansas with long-time 2026 commit Tay Lockett for the Notre Dame game last month. He was blown away by the facilities, in-game atmosphere and energy from the fanbase.
"What really stands out is the culture over there and how they play with energy," Ferguson said. "You can tell they’re building something special down there."
The 6-foot-1,180 pound athlete can play multiple positions at the next level with scholarship offers from programs across the nation such as Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn, SMU, Louisville, South Florida and many others.
While Ferguson has an ever growing list of suitors there a few schools that seem to be at the head of the pack recruiting him the most.
"Right now, schools recruiting me the hardest are San Diego State, Sacramento State, and Syracuse," Ferguson said. "I’ve got a lot of respect and interest for what Arkansas is doing."
As a freshman, he has recorded 30 receptions for 562 yards, five touchdowns and currently sits No. 4 in the state of California in production for his class, according to MaxPreps.
He's also been a standout defender, recording 23 tackles and three pass break-ups through four games as a defensive back.
Arkansas' coaching staff has targeted quarterbacks CJ Cypher (Carrollton, Georgia) and Bryson Kennedy (Little Rock), cornerback Taddrick Gibson, Jr. (Irmo, South Carolina and wide receiver DJ Ferguson (San Diego) along with Buchanan.
The Razorbacks coaching staff remains in a bit of limbo, but things continue to move on in the recruiting space as Bobby Petrino has the interim staff keeping the Arkansas brand treading water.
Even with transition to a new staff likely to take place over the next two to three weeks, it's important for coaches to at least go through the motions, even if they don't return.
Most recruits and families who have interacted with the Arkansas staff even before the firing of Sam Pittman praised the culture and atmosphere inside the football complex.
Authenticity will always play an important role which is a huge reason why Farmerville, Louisiana 3-star defensive lineman Ari Slocum hopped back onboard after taking a month long period to reevaluate his options after the leadership change.
As Arkansas' staff still showing an effort on the recruiting trail should pay dividends once a full-time plan is in place with a new coaching staff or if Bobby Petrino has the interim tag removed at season end.
While the college landscape evolving by the day, Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek pointed to advanced scouting and aggressive use of the transfer portal becoming the focus for the Razorbacks roster building moving forward.
"The days of bringing in 25 or 30 freshmen and thinking that you can turn a program with freshmen, they're going to go by the wayside, especially in football, and you've got to be able to really use that transfer portal," Yurachek said. "That takes some in-depth, advanced scouting across Division II, FCS, Group of Six and even Power Four so that when that transfer portal opens up, you're ready to hit the ground running and we're going to provide that staff with the resources they need to do so."