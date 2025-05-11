Razorbacks face uncertainty in run game ahead of season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas run game is full of unknowns despite what offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino had to say about his group last month.
Until Knile Davis became the workhorse through the final seven games of the 2010 season, Petrino took more of a by committee approach at running back.
Beginning with the 2008 season, the Razorbacks were No. 98 nationally at just over 114 yards per game. There was a slight improvement to No. 80 at 132 yards in 2009, No. 69 at 149 yards per game in 2010 and back down to No. 81 at 137 yards per game in 2011.
Each of sixth-year coach Sam Pittman's teams have yearned for a dominant running game, twice ranking in the top 10 during his tenure (2021, 2022). Much of that had to do with the amount of talent in the backfield transferred out or graduated.
This season, Arkansas will have to figure out who its bell cow is going to be as 30% of running back production returns. Braylen Russell is Arkansas' top returner at the position with 354 yards and three touchdowns while nearly 50% of his production came against lowly Mississippi State.
"I like the group a lot," Petrino said April 8. "Braylen [Russell] has done a really nice job getting his weight down. He’s faster, he’s quicker, he’s been able to play longer without getting fatigued. I want to see his explosiveness. I’m looking forward to seeing his explosiveness at that weight and how well he can come out of tackles and make yards after contact."
Russell did trim down to 238 pounds this spring from the 253 he was listed at during his freshman season. He did suffer a MCL injury last month that did not require surgery and can give the Razorbacks a similar look to former Arkansas bruiser Broderick Green.
His ability to line up as a pass catcher can give starting quarterback Taylen Green an extra option in the passing game.
"Braylen, I remember him in high school, they ran tight end routes with him and his ability to jump and turn and he’s been showing that this spring for us, too," Petrino said.
Pittman knew his team needed extra depth at running back and set out to find a replacement for senior Ja'Quinden Jackson, who paced Arkansas with 790 yards and 15 touchdowns. After missing out on Texas State All-American Ismail Mahdi and several others, the Razorbacks signed former New Mexico running back Mike Washington after initially committing to Utah.
Washington has rushed for 1,844 yards and 18 touchdowns throughout his four year career with last season being his most productive.
"I really like Mike Washington," Petrino said. "He’s got great size, he sees things and he’s explosive. I think we have a chance to make big plays. He also catches the ball real well."
Former Florida State transfer Rodney Hill joined the team late last summer but was able to carve out a role in the rotation. At 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, he can make an impact offensively in several different areas but must stay healthy after missing three full games after suffering an injury against Texas A&M.
"Rodney [Hill] is still a really good player," Petrino said. "He’s got to be able to stay healthy. That’s the issue right there. He’s a smaller guy and he does get hit hard, so he needs to just be able to stay healthy and we’ll have a good role for him, both in the run game and the pass game because he can do both of them very well."
Hill had the opportunity to start in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and didn't disappoint, recording a season-high eight carries for 81 yards, easily the best performance of his career.
Despite confusion surrounding which position he would play upon his return to Arkansas, senior AJ Green is back with the program after spending 2024 at Oklahoma State but never contributed to the Cowboys due to an Achilles injury. He was one of the top athletes in the nation, offering track speed to the Razorbacks' backfield.
During his time at Arkansas, Green recorded 201 carries for 953 yards and six touchdowns. He can also get it done in the passing game with 19 career receptions for 184 yards and two scores.
"AJ Green is a young man that I didn’t know a lot about, I like him a lot," Petrino said. "He’s very calm back there, he helps the quarterbacks a lot, he’s made plays running the ball. We do need to get him in with the 1s and the 2s a little bit to see if he can still make those same plays running the football."
"But he sees things and he cuts. Then the other thing we’re working hard with him is he needs to show his track speed on the field, too. He was a low 100-meter guy that we haven’t see that burst and finish yet on the field."
Little Rock native, Cam Settles, is one of two true freshman running backs Arkansas during the 2025 cycle. One of the keys to early playing time for younger backs is the ability to pass block which is imperative for Petrino's offense and Settles seems to have it figured out early on.
"I like Cam Settles a lot," Petrino said. "Cam’s big, he’s strong, he’s shown he can pass protect and that’s the first thing as a young guy that gets you in the game, is your ability to protect the quarterback. So I’ve liked the way he’s played when he’s been in there."
Coaches haven't been able to see its second signee, 3-star Markeylin Batton out of Atlanta, Texas. The 5-foot-10, 180 pound athlete did it all for the Rabbits' rushing for 2,217 yards and 32 touchdowns, recorded 817 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns and tallied 101 tackles, two interceptions, nine pass breakups, four tackles for loss and two sacks during his prep career.
Batton's speed (4.46 second 40-yard dash) is visible on tape combined with an efficient running movement. He keeps his head aligned with the rest of his body to maintain downfield speed and utilize lane vision.