Razorbacks Fans Keep Showing Up, Maybe It's Time Arkansas Rewards Them

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Exactly two years ago, the Arkansas Razorbacks notched an upset of No. 4 Tennessee led by redshirt freshman Nico Iamaleava 19-14 at home.

Fast forward to 2026, that was the last victory against an SEC opponent in a stretch that consists of eight straight losses at Razorback Stadium. Even worse, Arkansas is 3-13 at home going back to the 2022 season.

First-year coach Ryan Silverfield was certainly aware of the first stat, and knows how badly his program has struggled inside what is supposed to be considered friendly confines. He wants to get it right and has done his part to make sure the atmosphere is up to par with the rest of the SEC.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks to the field during the second half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

"That was a grand theme of mine after my first three months. Like, why have there been these failures at home," Silverfield said. "Why have you only won one Power 4 game at home in the last three years? Obviously, everyone’s going to look at the coaching and the players and the execution in between the white lines on Saturday.

"And that’s what led me down these paths of better nutrition, led us down different paths like picking better music on game day. Making a better atmosphere. People say well, stick to coaching. No, I think I have something to do with it. Making sure our lawn is mowed on the practice field once a week. Those things, I think it all entails in this. I think that’s one of those things where this program has led down the path to where it’s at."

That home losing streak probably won't end for some time considering No. 15 Tennessee is 4-1 (1-1 SEC), No. 14 Missouri comes down for a Halloween clash, but struggling South Carolina will make its first trip to Fayetteville on Nov. 11 for the first time since Arkansas' 44-30 victory in Sept. 2022.

"Now in-season, I've got to focus on finding ways for us to perform better on Saturday," Silverfield said. "Ultimately, to play well at home is a huge thing we want to improve upon and hang our hat on, because we do have such a terrific fanbase.

"But as we go, other than simple execution, a lot of those other things that we’ve started to implement to give ourselves a home field advantage and find ways to play more comfortable at home. We’re working on them, we’re working on them every single day. But again, the main focus is how you go out there and play better."

Despite the home struggles, Arkansas is still among the top programs in terms of home attendance at 91.54% capacity from 2021-2025 with an average of 65,616 tickets scanned per game, according to D1 Ticker. While an average of 73,392 fans flocked to Fayetteville for each home game in 2024, that number dropped to 69,762 last season when the Razorbacks finished 2-10.

Attendance this season has dropped 0.52% to 69,397, but even that is still good for No. 18 nationally. That at least shows fans haven't completely given up on the program while staring down a fourth 2-10 campaign since 2018.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson celebrates following a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Silverfield was asked how impactful a true home-field environment can be, even though he hasn't experienced what Razorback Stadium is fully capable of when the team is moderately successful. It can swing games just like any venue that sits 90,000 around the country.

"It's huge. I love our fans. I'm asking them to show up and support us because it makes a difference," Silverfield said. "We're going to continue to put a better product on the field for them. You know the 70,000-plus, however many showed up for the Tulsa game, it sounded like it went pretty well. Obviously, the win helps, but everybody talked about, 'Man, it was a great atmosphere.'

"It's the most fun they had at a game. Whether it was lights, just the environment, the the enthusiasm, the things surrounding. Credit to everybody that's been involved with that, and we hope our fans show up. We have the 15th ranked team coming in the country. We need them. We're going to need them on third down. We're going to need them."

Remember, Silverfield has been adamant that his team continues to fight and battle each game and that's true. Aside from a single outlier at Utah in Week 2, the Razorbacks have shown effort despite not being on the winning side of things.

Razorback Stadium used to be an equalizer. It was considered among the most feared venues in all of college football even prior to the north endzone expansion in 2018.

"It means something to the players when they're at the hog walk, it means something to us," Silverfield said. "When we run through the A and get to see our great fans out there. Our students have showed up. They've been loud, proud. But the more fans we can get to show up, it's huge.

"Everybody talks about how big home field advantage is and the SEC and how hard it is to play on the road. I hope teams when they come here to Fayetteville and to Northwest Arkansas say, "Man, it's really hard to play there.' Obviously, winning will get more tails in the seats. I understand that. Winning will allow us to continue to create a great home field advantage."

Despite how you feel about his hiring, maybe he deserves the support behind him.

Because winning cures everything, at least for one night anyway.

What a way to send the team off to Vanderbilt next Saturday if they find a way to take care of business against Tennessee.

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