Tennessee QB Dilemma Creates Another Problem for Struggling Razorbacks Defense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — That old saying about having two quarterbacks isn't Arkansas' problem, at least on offense.

However, this week it's going to impact how the defense plays as Tennessee comes to town with a true quarterback dilemma after benching true freshman starting quarterback Faizon Brandon against Auburn.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) looks to pass the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heupel Noncommittal After QB Change

Volunteers coach Josh Heupel decided to make the move after Brandon started the game by completing just 3-of-8 passes for 0 yards and one interception.

Heupel opted to bring George MacIntyre into the game, and the sophomore quarterback was able to stabilize the situation by completing 8-of-10 passes for 86 yards in a 24-14 victory over Auburn.

“We will go watch the tape,” Heupel said after the game. “Faizon, ultimately, didn’t play his best football. The turnover on the sideline and some of the things, just progressions.

“I have said it a bunch to you guys. We are going to need them all through the course of the year. Alluded to that a little bit earlier with guys that had to step up. We will get back in the building on Monday and continue to grow. There is a lot of growth left for us on the offensive side of the football.”

The passing game struggles have been apparent over the past couple of weeks, but Auburn's defense which ranks No. 68 nationally was able to shutdown Brandon and MacIntyre with a lethal pass rush that created nine tackles for loss and three sacks.

Tennessee's 86 passing yards were its fewest in a game since Heupel took over in 2021, falling below the previous low of 100 against Texas A&M in 2023.

“George’s ability to throw the football in the second half allowed us to create a big play — in particular the one to (wide receiver) Mike [Matthews] early,” Heupel said after the game. “In general, it allowed us to take advantage of some of the things they were giving us.”

Arkansas linebacker Ben Bogle before a first half snap against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Hogs Struggle To Stop Run

It'll most likely be a battle of the struggle bus as Arkansas (2-3, 0-2 SEC) will be looking to make Tennessee one dimensional. However, the Razorbacks have yet to stop a Power Four league rushing attack this season, ranking No. 76 nationally at 146 yards per game along with 15 touchdowns.

That bodes well for Tennessee, a team that depends heavily on a rushing attack that ranks No. 14 nationally at 240.6 yards per games and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

"Defensively, our goal was to come out there and stop the run," Silverfield said Saturday. "And we didn't do that in any form or fashion, and that's disappointing."

The Razorbacks allowed the Aggies to gain 231 yards and four touchdowns on 49 attempts, but it was the explosive gains in the passing game by quarterback Marcel Reed that kept Arkansas' defense on its heels.

Reed completed 13-of-19 pass attempts for 170 yards, and connected on four passes of 10 or more yards on Saturday.

"So the few times that they took the explosive plays, the shot downfield, they were able to hit on it," Silverfield continued. "To sit there and say, 'Hey, we got to stop the run' and literally the key to victory for defense, right, and not and limit the explosive passes.

"They're were able to hit those things and go back and say, 'Okay, where were our eyes on that?

Were we just so worried about stopping the run? Were there, you know, where do they have to be better and continue to get that cleaned up?'"

Arkansas must respond on each side of the football if it plans on making Saturday's game against Tennessee a competitive one. The Volunteers' defense is a stingy one, allowing just 295 yards per game (No. 29, FBS) and Jim Knowles' unit is limiting opponents to just 15.2 points per game (No. 20, FBS).

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