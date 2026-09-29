FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Texas A&M will decide Saturday’s game on the field. But the pressure begins with the coaches. Ryan Silverfield and Mike Elko both need their teams to respond in College Station.

Silverfield is trying to establish a foundation at Arkansas. Elko is trying to stop Texas A&M from sliding after back-to-back SEC losses. Both teams are 2-2, but they enter the game with different concerns.

Arkansas needs to prove its win over Tulsa was more than a one-week response. Texas A&M needs to prove the LSU loss did not expose a larger problem. Saturday becomes a major early test for both coaches.

The game will be decided by execution, but coaching decisions will shape the environment. The first adjustment, the first timeout and the first response to adversity could all matter. The team that stays composed may gain the upper hand.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield watches his team warm up before the Tulsa game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Silverfield Must Build Consistency

Silverfield’s first Arkansas team has already shown two different versions of itself. The Razorbacks looked overmatched against Utah and Georgia. Then they dominated Tulsa 34-6 in their most complete game of the year.

The challenge is making sure Arkansas does not start over. Jackson is now the quarterback, Marshall is the primary receiver and the defense has a clear priority against Texas A&M. Silverfield must build around those answers.

Arkansas should not become conservative because it is on the road. The Razorbacks need to find favorable matchups for Marshall and allow Jackson to use his mobility. They also need enough run-game production to prevent Texas A&M from completely focusing on the pass.

Silverfield’s biggest task is protecting Jackson without limiting him. If Arkansas cannot run effectively, it needs quick passes, movement plays and formations that reduce pass-rush pressure. The Razorbacks cannot let Kyle Field turn the game into a survival test for their quarterback.

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Jordan Shaw (8) motions during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elko Must Restore Confidence

Elko enters with a different type of pressure. His Aggies are 0-2 in SEC play after consecutive losses. The defeat at LSU exposed issues with Reed’s accuracy and Texas A&M’s offensive consistency.

Texas A&M will likely lean on Elko’s defensive background. The Aggies want to make Arkansas earn every yard, pressure Jackson and deny easy throws to Marshall. They will challenge the Razorbacks to prove they can run the ball.

Offensively, Elko has to decide how much he wants to put on Reed. Texas A&M can protect its quarterback by leaning on Owens and using play-action. The Aggies will likely try to establish the run before asking Reed to make difficult throws.

That balance could determine the game. If Reed finds a rhythm, Texas A&M can create separation. If he struggles, Elko has to decide whether to let him play through it or become even more dependent on his running game and defense.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes before a play in the first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

The Best Adjustment May Win

The opening game plan will matter. The response after the plan fails may matter more. Both teams have shown they can struggle when momentum turns.

Arkansas could fall behind in a loud stadium. If that happens, Silverfield must keep Jackson confident without asking him to force throws. The Razorbacks need aggression, but it must be controlled.

Texas A&M could again struggle to move the ball. If that happens, Elko must avoid letting frustration make Reed reckless. The Aggies need to remain patient enough to use their ground game and defense.

Silverfield is trying to prove Arkansas has a sustainable path forward. Elko is trying to prove Texas A&M still has one. The coach who best handles the first major crisis may decide the game.

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