Top 2026 Recruit to Hold Off on Signing With LSU While Lane Kiffin Assembles Staff
Lane Kiffin has hit the ground running at LSU after his messy departure from Ole Miss. When he arrived on campus, he met with top recruit Lamar Brown, a five-star defensive tackle from Baton Rouge.
Brown committed to LSU over the summer, months before former coach Brian Kelly was canned. He appeared thrilled in his first meeting with Kiffin, seen with a wide smile in a video captured and posting a welcome message and a photo with the new Tigers coach to his X account.
College football’s early signing period begins Wednesday, but Brown is not expected to sign with LSU this week according to reports from ESPN’s Eli Lederman and Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. Per ESPN, Brown intends to wait until Kiffin assembles his LSU coaching staff prior to signing.
He’s the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class according to ESPN’s rankings. Richard Anderson, a four-star DT from New Orleans, is not expected to sign with LSU during the early signing period either, according to Spiegelman.
Brown acknowledged the report on X Tuesday, where the agents for both recruits said, “They’re staying committed, but we don’t know what the future holds.”
Kiffin already flipped one of his Ole Miss recruits to LSU in four-star tight end JC Anderson, marking the new LSU coach’s first pledge in Baton Rouge. Several offensive staffers will reportedly join Kiffin at LSU next season, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. who will first remain with the Rebels for their College Football Playoff run.
On the defensive side, Kiffin’s brother Chris is expected to head to LSU, but the futures of several other Ole Miss assistants remain unclear, as coordinator Pete Golding has been named as Kiffin’s replacement. In addition to Golding, co-DC and defensive backs coach Bryan Brown, special teams coordinator and nickelbacks coach Jake Schoonover, defensive line coach Randall Joyner and safeties coach Wes Neighbors III are expected to stay with the Rebels.
Lederman noted that Brown goes to high school on the LSU campus and holds a close relationship with LSU DC Blake Baker and interim coach Frank Wilson. Their futures remain uncertain with Kiffin’s arrival. The uncertainty is delaying the signing of multiple top recruits for LSU. In the long run, it may be nothing, but the No. 1 recruit is keeping his options open.
