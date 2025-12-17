Razorbacks finally have move past rumor stage putting staff together

Arkansas has finally moved past the “everyone already knows this” phase of the coaching carousel and into the official paperwork portion.

The Razorbacks announced three assistant coach hires Wednesday, all of which had been previously reported across multiple outlets before the university confirmed them.

For a program trying to rebuild its credibility, at least the announcements now match the leaks.

Ryan Silverfield officially added three familiar faces to his first Razorbacks staff: strength and conditioning director Noah Franklin, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Myers, and wide receivers coach Larry Smith.

All three worked under Silverfield at Memphis, making this more of a reunion tour than a mystery thriller.

Silverfield offered the expected endorsement in the school release, saying the trio brings “experience, energy and proven work ethic” as Arkansas tries to claw its way back toward SEC relevance. After the last few seasons, a functioning staff counts as progress.

Franklin returns to work directly with Silverfield after serving eight seasons at Memphis, including six as the Tigers’ director of athletic performance.

His résumé also features time with the Oakland Raiders, meaning he’s seen both NFL and college players try to survive conditioning drills. Arkansas players will soon find out which category they resemble.

Myers spent the past three seasons coaching the Memphis offensive line and added run-game coordinator duties in 2024. His group helped power an offense that rarely struggled to move the ball, something the Hogs would consider a luxury purchase at this point.

The Razorbacks’ line issues have been well documented; Myers now becomes the next brave soul to attempt repairs.

Smith, meanwhile, coached the Tigers’ receivers for the last three seasons and helped develop multiple all-conference performers.

At Arkansas, he inherits a unit that has flashed athleticism but lacked consistent production. Getting route discipline and catch reliability out of the group would be a welcome plot twist for the Hogs.

✍️ Strengthening the staff ... Welcome to The Hill!



HSC Noah Franklin

RGC/OL Jeff Myers

WR Larry Smith



🔗 https://t.co/hVT5WPd797 pic.twitter.com/Be4TZ0NVns — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 17, 2025

Familiar voices follow Silverfield

The Razorbacks leaning into Memphis continuity hardly comes as a surprise. Silverfield’s early moves have been heavy on staffers with shared history, likely because Arkansas needs stability before it can attempt anything more ambitious.

If nothing else, the new coaches already understand Silverfield’s expectations, vocabulary and preferred caffeine levels.

Franklin’s role is one of the most pivotal on the entire staff. Strength coaches often affect the team’s internal culture more than on-field assistants, and Arkansas hasn’t exactly been overflowing with physical dominance lately. It is the position around the players the most.

Franklin is emphasizing building confidence along with durability. Considering how often Razorbacks linemen looked worn down last season, durability alone would be a holiday miracle.

Myers fits a similar mold of familiarity and steady coaching. Silverfield highlighted his ability to teach fundamentals and build a cohesive front, which Arkansas desperately needs.

The Hogs have shuffled offensive line coaches so frequently that continuity itself might be the most valuable teaching tool he brings.

Smith provides a smoother offensive transition, having coached in the same system Silverfield intends to install.

His Memphis wideouts consistently contributed chunk plays and clean execution. If he can import even a portion of that reliability to Fayetteville, the Razorbacks’ passing game will feel less like a guessing experiment and more like a plan.

Arkansas Razorbacks tight ends coach Morgan Turner at Thursday's practice indoors in Fayetteville, Ark.

Official paperwork closes the loop

Because all three hires were previously reported by multiple media outlets, Wednesday’s announcement functioned more as confirmation than surprise.

In today’s landscape, “official” mostly means Arkansas compliance has pressed the correct buttons. But for fans trying to follow the Silverfield staff-building project, the clarity helps.

The Razorbacks still have staff pieces to finalize, but this trio marks a significant foundation across strength, run-game identity and receiver development. Each hire reflects Silverfield’s comfort with his Memphis blueprint, a strategy that could help Arkansas stabilize before attempting an SEC climb.

The Hogs needed organization, structure and voices Silverfield trusts. These hires check those boxes. Whether the Razorbacks can turn stability into wins in a league that routinely punishes optimism will be the next question.

But for now, Arkansas has something it didn’t have two weeks ago: formally announced assistants whose names match the reports fans have been reading since December.

In Fayetteville, that alone counts as momentum.

