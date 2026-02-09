Razorbacks Find Themselves in Race to Land Talented Alabama Quarterback

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey are continuing to identify new options behind center this cycle.

A newer name that appears to be very interested in Arkansas is 2027 passer Jamison Roberts, who included the Razorbacks in his Top 8 school list Monday morning. The list also incudes several other SEC teams such as Auburn, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Kentucky along with Iowa, Duke and Northwestern.

The 6-foot-3, 190 pound quarterback has plenty of options going into his senior year with 23 total scholarships. He is considered a 3-star for now as most recruiting services give recruits an extra star during the summer if they rank in the Top 400.

Roberts is the No. 370 ranked prospect for 2027, No. 25 among quarterbacks and No. 14 among athletes in Alabama, according to 247Sports.

He was among the top players in Alabama during his first season as a starter for Saraland High School. Roberts led his Spartans team to a 13-1 record and the Alabama 6A championship game by completing 219-of-300 passes for 3,370 yards with 37 touchdowns and only five interceptions on the season.

It's easy to see why he is such a sought after quarterback prospect as he proved to be a huge threat in the running game with 104 carries for 641 yards and a dazzling 21 scores on the ground.

Scouting Report

Dynamic dual-threat talent that makes plays with both his arm and legs. Spent sophomore season working behind Texas signee KJ Lacey before taking over for taking one of the Yellowhammer State’s top prep programs as a junior and posting a 13-1 record.



Can be a bit unconventional with his mechanics, but generates easy torque with some side-arm action and will rip tight spirals over the middle. Dangerous in the option-read game with his acceleration and suddenness. That same athleticism allows him to get out of sacks that others simply can’t.



Must soak up coaching and keep evolving as a passer, but hard to knock the results thus far as he has completed 72.6 percent of his passes in 16 varsity starts. Should be viewed as a modern gamer that can connect on big shots while also being featured heavily in a rushing attack. Projects as a potential starter at the Power Four level. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

NEWS: Saraland ‘27 QB Jamison Roberts has released a Top 8. @JamisonERoberts



Oklahoma, Auburn, Iowa, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Duke, Northwestern, Arkansas.



Roberts plans to visit Norman for the “Future Freaks” Junior Day. He has other visits planned that will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/L1DgtCtmqc — Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) February 9, 2026

Good Dilema to Have

With former 2027 quarterback Hank Hendrix reclassifying and signing with the Razorbacks as a member of the 2026 class, it leaves Arkansas' options wide open this cycle.

Hendrix, 6-foot-4.5, 175 pounds had an excellent high school career across two schools as he completed 232-of-368 passes for 3,573 yards and 32 touchdowns as a junior at Fayetteville High School in 2025. He was even better for Boerne in 2024, completing 274-of-389 passes for 4,237 yards, 46 touchdowns against only six interceptions.

With Hendrix in tow, it gives the Arkansas coaching staff to be a bit more picky about who they target to run their future offense.

Recent Offer to Watch

Waxahachie, Texas starting quarterback Jerry Meyer III came away with an offer from the Razorbacks just a few weeks ago. He will be in town toward the end of the month of February for an unofficial visit.

Meyer has passed for more than 6,000 yards in his high school career to go along with 57 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions in two seasons.

blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arkansas!!! 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/ZB6NTqbgBT — Jerry Meyer III (@Jerry_meyerr) January 20, 2026

He is ranked as the No. 729 overall prospect in the 2027 class, No. 51 among quarterbacks and No. 91 player in the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports.

