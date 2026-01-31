Live Reaction: No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Welcome to this evening's live reaction blog of the Arkansas Razorbacks' SEC battle with the Kentucky Wildcats. This will update live and often as there are actions worth a reaction with video available when possible.

The relatively consistent Hogs are currently second in the conference standings while trying to keep pace with a Texas A&M team that blew up on Georgia late in the noon game today. Meanwhile, Kentucky is a bit streaky.

Pope's team most recently ran off five straight before getting throttled in Nashville by Vanderbilt without the Commodores' second best player, Duke Miles, on the floor. Pope looks to avoid hitting a losing streak, but to do so will require keeping them from going on one of their patented cold streaks to start the game that has plagued the Wildcats the past several weeks.

Kentucky Has Clear Weakness Arkansas Must Capitalize Upon

Currently, Calipari and Pope have the exact same record since arriving at their current schools. Both even went to the Sweet 16 last year while Arkansas and Kentucky are dead even this decade at 4-4 after the Hogs' upset in Rupp Arena last season.

The great equalizer will be Bud Walton Arena. That will be the first thing we look at just before tip-off to get a feel for how this is going to play out.

Arkansas fans are usually solid for most games, although ticketing practices as of late have hurt the atmosphere quite a bit, but when it comes to Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky, along with any blue bloods that might wander through from out of conference, the arena tends to go as close to old school craziness as can happen in this era.

The building is its own opponent when it comes to these games. Duke lost to what was Eric Musselman's worst team by a mile simply because the Blue Devils couldn't handle 20,000 people losing their minds and willing them to an inexplicable loss.

It should be noted that it's been in the teens for most of the day in Northwest Arkansas today with lots of leftover snow and ice hanging around making for cold, slippery conditions. Will be interesting to see how the line for student tickets plays out.

They will be there, but will they warm back up enough for the beginning of the game?

Former Arkansas Razorback Blake Eddins is bringing back an truly old school tradition. Nolan Richardson used to wear cowboy boots during games back when the Hogs first entered the SEC and let Kentucky know it was immediately second tier in a conference it had dominated forever.

The Hogs marched into Rupp and crushed the Wildcats, 105-88. Arkansas won three of the first four games, three of which were in Lexington because the conference used to let Kentucky host the SEC Tournament.

Busting out Coach Richardsons white, lizard skin boots for the Kentucky game today. We are undefeated against Kentucky in BWA when these glorious pieces of history are in the building. Let’s keep the streak going today! WPS! pic.twitter.com/uugiH8agCv — Blake Eddins (@BlakeEddins) January 31, 2026

Will begin shortly after 5:30 p.m.