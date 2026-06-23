Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. 28 Maddox Lassiter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There was a time when Arkansas tight end Maddox Lassiter did it all for the Warren Lumberjacks on each side of the football.

Lassiter was a strong quarterback, passing for 2,221 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing 142 times for 1,115 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior.

He also tallied 161total tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and two interceptions on defense before losing to Rivercrest in the 4A state semifinals.

He ended up accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Razorbacks, and the rest is history. The 6-foot-3, 248 pound athlete has played multiple positions during his three-year college career as a blocking tight end, H-Back, fullback, and now listed primarily as a tight end.

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Maddox Lassiter on the field warming up before game with the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. | Ted McClenning-HottyToddy.com Images

But one thing we know about Arkansas' do-it-all former walk-on is that he's willing to do whatever is needed for the team. He's made two starts across 25 games the previous two seasons with a developing role coming offensively and has been a mainstay on special teams.

Going into his third offseason, this time learning a new system under offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, but is taking advantage of the opportunity by showing off a throwback mentality.

“[Lassiter] is doing a good job. He's learned it, he's picked it up really well, he's continued to work on getting that footwork right,” Turner said. “It’s a little bit different being off the ball and lead blocking on someone, then making sure you’ve got perfect first two steps to get fit up on that block.

“He’s still going to be that physical guy who's going to run well, catch it, and it's fun seeing him continue to grow every year that he’s been here."

That's the thing about walk-on's, they've got to do quite a bit more of everything. Whether that's being an impressive freak in the weight room, possessing a physical nature while on the field, and allowing the small things to be magnified a bit just to stick out among all the scholarship guys.

Everything means more when you're battling an uphill climb, and Lassiter doens't have to worry about that anymore. However, that doesn't mean his fight has diminished any since becoming a focal point for the Razorbacks as a redshirt freshman in 2024.

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Rohan Jones (88) celebrates with tight end Maddox Lassiter (47) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

His five tackles on special teams, and three yards of total offense won't look like much. It's his overall impact of doing the dirty work toward the ultimate goal of team success that matters most.

Whether Lassiter's role was lead blocker for running back Mike Washington, punishing defenders downfield in the passing game or providing security for special teams, he played his role perfectly.

That's the kind of identity any player needs as a multi-year scholarship athlete or a former preferred walk-on in order to stick out when a new coaching staff arrives. Silverfield needs guys willing to embrace the "All In" mentality and Lassiter was among the first to do so upon his hiring.

While this transition probably won't go smoothly at first, but having guys bought in as upperclassmen is vital to the overall health and future of the Razorbacks program. Arkansas may never ask Lassiter to throw for 2,000 yards or make 150 tackles again, but his willingness to embrace every role imaginable has made him one of the most trusted players in the Razorbacks' locker room.

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