Why Silverfield's Ranking Misses Mark Among the SEC's New Coaches

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC's coaching carousel spun harder than usual heading into 2026, sending Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss and LSU all searching for new leadership at once.

Six new coaches walked into six very different situations, and the roster rebuilds each of them inherited vary wildly in scope and difficulty.

Here's where Arkansas's version of that rebuild actually lands in the group.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding and Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall embrace prior to the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Full Class of New SEC Coaches

Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU, inheriting a talent-rich roster with national title expectations attached.

Jon Sumrall left Tulane for Florida, taking over a Gators program with real recent investment and a roster that mostly just needed direction.

Alex Golesh left South Florida for Auburn, another job with SEC-caliber facilities and NIL backing already in place.

Will Stein left his Oregon offensive coordinator post for Kentucky, and Pete Golding was elevated in-house at Ole Miss after Kiffin's departure.

Then there's Ryan Silverfield, who left Memphis for Arkansas, inheriting a program coming off a winless SEC campaign in 2025.

Athlon Sports ranked all six coaches within its broader SEC coach rankings, and Silverfield landed at No. 15, ahead of only Kentucky's Stein among the entire conference.

National coaching hire rankings weren't much kinder as College Football News slotted Silverfield dead last out of 30 new hires across the sport, citing that "he didn't really win anything at Memphis" beyond a good stretch of seasons.

South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh greets Memphis Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield after a game at Camping World Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Why Arkansas's Rebuild Is Genuinely Different

That grading gap makes sense once you look at what Silverfield actually inherited compared to his peers.

Golesh, Sumrall and Kiffin all took over programs with functional rosters and reasonable expectations attached. None of them walked into a winless conference season the way Silverfield did.

Arkansas enters 2026 projected to finish at the bottom of the SEC by media outlets, a preseason projection that puts Silverfield's rebuild in a category by all along among this coaching class.

That context matters for how fans should read the skepticism around his hire. Building a roster capable of competing in the SEC after a 0-8 conference season isn't the same challenge as inheriting a program that simply needs fresh direction.

Most outside rankings haven't fully separated those two very different jobs when grading Silverfield against his peers.

Where the Rankings Miss the Bigger Picture

Here's where the outside grading is incomplete.

Silverfield's transfer portal and roster-building track record is genuinely one of his strongest attributes, and Athlon's own ranking acknowledged as much, noting his "track record of successfully building rosters in the portal/NIL era should work well in Fayetteville."

Silverfield brought in roughly 40 transfer portal additions this offseason, an overhaul specifically designed to rebuild talent depth fast rather than wait multiple recruiting cycles.

That's a meaningfully different rebuild strategy than several of his peers needed to deploy.

Sumrall and Golesh inherited rosters that mostly needed scheme fits and culture resets, not full-scale talent replacement.

Silverfield's Arkansas job required both simultaneously, on a compressed timeline, at a program with the SEC's lowest 2025 conference win total among anyone in this coaching class.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

The Verdict Heading Into Year One

Ranking Arkansas's rebuild fairly against this group means separating job difficulty from raw win totals, and by that measure, Silverfield's situation is the hardest build in the class.

Even if it's being graded as the least impressive hire on paper. A roster this thin, rebuilt this fast, with preseason expectations this low, isn't a fair apples-to-apples comparison against Florida or Auburn's more modest reconstruction jobs.

Where Arkansas actually ranks by season's end will depend far less on where outside publications slotted this hire in February and far more on whether Silverfield's portal-building track record translates the same way at the SEC level as it did at Memphis.

The rebuild itself, by scope alone, might be the toughest of the six regardless of what the preseason coach rankings say.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.