Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. 23, Charlie Collins

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas EDGE rusher Charlie Collins signed with Arkansas as a top recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, rated a 4-star and top-60 prospect.

Collins was one of the most recruited hybrid lineman, but ultimately chose to stay home over offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Vanderbilt and others.

His first two seasons have featured him in a reserve pass rushing role with minimal impact, recording 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Charlie Collins during game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

After entering the transfer portal earlier this offseason, he opted to return to the Razorbacks for his junior year where he will be expected to become a key contributor under first year defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

“This is always where I wanted to be,” Collins said April 18. “Getting into the portal was not part of my career process. It wasn’t planned or anything like that. It was just with unforeseen circumstances."

What should excite fans about Collins is his upside as a versatile weapon in multiple areas in Arkansas' rebuilt defense. He will play at the JACK, which is a stand up linebacker on the edges of Roberts' defensive line, which a role that fits him perfectly at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds.

With the Razorbacks moving toward more of a 3-4 defensive look with the capablility to feature four-down lineman, it's given Collins the confidence in his talent to take a major jump in playing time and as a contributor in what will be a new era in Arkansas football.

“I love [my role],” Collins said. “It feels perfect. I feel like the position fits my skill set and I’ve comfortably grown into the position, learning the ins and outs of it.”

The JACK role doesn't have to be very deep either with just four scholarship players and a walk-on receiving most of the snaps throughout spring practice.

“Our job is to set edges and make big plays. That’s our job description," Collins said. "[Steven] Soles, [Jamonta] Waller, Trent Sellers, Donovan Whitten, shout out to my guys. We’ve got only about five or six of us in the room, but some phenomenal guys, good rotation, and we never drop a beat with the rotation. I trust those guys, wholeheartedly.”

The Razorbacks lacked a potent pass rush last season with a defensive line that featured Quincy Rhodes, several true freshman, and an interior that was pieced together by the transfer portal.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Josiah Clemons (79) blocks defensive lineman Charlie Collins (9) during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Arkansas ranked No. 93 nationally in sack production with just 22 total in 2025, and were far from imposing when it came to generating negative plays, finishing No. 84 nationally with only 65 tackles for loss.

After the conclusion of the Razorbacks Red-White Spring Game, Silverfield praised his unit's improvement in getting to the backfield. That alone can help out their teammates in the secondary with coverage and recovery times, and that's a role Collins could play a big factor in this season.

"I thought the pass rush showed some good things," Silverfield said. "I think we saw some guys that are able, have the ability to hit the edge. I always say this, if we can get home with a three- or four-man rush, that's going to be beneficial to our secondary. It's going to allow us to cover a little better."

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