Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. 22, Jamonta Waller

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas knew it had two areas in need of extra depth and playmakers and it was the defensive line and secondary.

One position group cannot work on its own, and that's a major reason new Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts performed an overhaul of his unit with the transfer portal.

Among his prized additions is former 4-star and No. 52 ranked prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, EDGE rusher Jamonta Waller. Like Charlie Collins, Waller will play the JACK for Arkansas this fall after transferring in from Auburn.

Arkansas Razorbacks EDGE rusher Jamonta Waller celebrates after a play during the spring game | Jamonta Waller, Instagra

He is no stranger to Roberts defensive, given he signed with the Tigers out of Picayune, (Miss.) out of high school over offers from schools such as Alabama, LSU, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennesse, Memphis, Tulane, Ole Miss, Penn State, Florida, and many others.

He created quite a bit of havoc over his final two seasons at the prep level in Mississippi by recording 175 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, and 20.5 sacks. He was named to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game roster, played in the Under Armour All-American Game, and earned a spot on the prestigious Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen list.

However, Waller sustained a foot injury during his freshman season and didn't finish his complete recovery until spring practice was nearly wrapped up. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2025 season, and used his redshirt to not lose a year of eligibility before entering the transfer portal.

Waller doesn't possess the size as many of Arkansas' EDGE rushers have as some sites list him at 6-foot-1, 240 pounds. But he does provide plenty of athleticism and twitchiness that allows him to knife through blocking concepts and make plays in opposing backfields.

He was able to put his elusiveness on display throughout the Razorbacks' spring practice, with his JACK position earning praise from first-year coach Ryan SIlverfield.

“[Having a pass rush] is huge,” Silverfield said April 4. “That’s that Jack position when we talked about how did we you want to base this defense. I think the ability to get after the quarterback at that position is huge. We know Quincy Rhodes has great pass rush ability, and we’re going to continue to talk to Quincy about continuing to be better at that and being great versus the run.

"But that Jack position, we don’t want them just to be pass rushers, but it’s nice to be able to see. The ability to bend the edge, do different variety of pass rush moves. It’s huge because we know you have to be able to affect the quarterback in here. If you can get there without having to blitz, if it’s a four-man rush, you give yourself a better opportunity the back end, as we well know."

Arkansas Razorbacks EDGE rusher Jamonta Waller goes through drills during spring practice | Jamonta Waller, Instagra

Roberts defenses have traditionally strong when it comes to making plays in opposing backfields and being opportunistic when it comes to forcing turnovers. During high school, Waller was quite productive in that department by forcing three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a blocked punt.

The Razorbacks want to create havoc, play with intensity, generate havoc plays and even drop into coverage as jumbo linebackers. That's a role Waller has excelled well in throughout his football career, but has yet to do that at Arkansas.

He wont' be doing it alone either with former top-60 recruit Charlie Collins and SEC veteran Steven Soles playing the JACK alongside him. Each of them have the potential to be quality playmakers on a rebuilt defense, especially with Waller's unique combination of size and versatile skillset.

“First, you want the dynamic pass rusher that is what you are looking for,” Roberts said during his first meeting with the media. “I want a dynamic guy who can bring that to the table, but he’s still got to be able to play the run.

"He’s got to set the run. So, most of the time we’re talking to him is, ‘Hey, he’s got to be able to at least be able to handle a tight end.’ Can he handle a tight end? Does he bring something to you as far as the pass-rush ability. And then we want to get someone who, [on] third down, he needs to impact the football game.”

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