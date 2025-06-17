Razorbacks, Frogs will fight to finish for big play wideout
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' continued pursuit of the commitment of Carthage, Texas 3-star wide receiver Keymian Henderson continues.
While the Razorbacks close in on a potential pledge, Henderson appears to be down to two schools ahead of his commitment date July 5 as he is set to choose between Arkansas and old Southwest Conference rival TCU.
The possible addition of Henderson only continues to bolster Arkansas' recruiting efforts in East Texas that were regained when Chad Morris was coach from 2018-19.
Arkansas has recruited Carthage High School well over the previous few seasons, adding former 4-star offensive lineman Ty'kieast Crawford in 2022 and flipping 3-star offensive lineman Kash Courtney from Baylor.
Henderson, a 6-foot-3, 190 pound receiver has been a fast riser among recruiting services this summer following a breakout junior season for the Bulldogs.
He sits just outside of 4-star range and is well on his way to doing so if he can match or surpass his production from 2024.
Las season, he led the Texas High School powerhouse in receiving yards en route to a 15-1 overall record and 4A D-II state championship, which was the program's 10th title since 2008.
He recorded 64 receptions for 1,085 yards and 18 TDs as a junior for the Bulldogs and has fielded offers from the likes of Kansas State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Houston, TCU, SMU, Mississippi State and more.
His body type is prototypical for a Bobby Petrino offense because of his skillset and size which makes him a dynamic weapon capable of stretching the field and creating mismatches against secondaries.
Should Henderson join the Razorbacks offense, he would be ready to enjoy one of the most productive offenses from a yardage standpoint going back to last season as Arkansas finished with 246 chunk plays of 10+ yards in 2024 which ranked No. 2 in the SEC, No. 3 nationally.
The Razorbacks' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 12 nationally as coach Sam Pittman's staff has 21 commitments midway through June with commitments from just three 4-star athletes and several highly regarded 3-stars, according to 247sports rankings.
Petrino proved his offense can still carve up opponents even with one proven receiver as former Arkansas wideout Andrew Armstrong led the SEC with 78 receptions for 1,140 yards and one touchdown in 2024.
The Razorbacks' offensive attack averaged over 460 yards per game last season led by first-year transfer quarterback Taylen Green who threw for over 3,100 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Arkansas had to flip its wide receiver room during the offseason after Green's top eight pass catching options saw their eligibility expire, enter the transfer portal or enter the NFL Draft.
Green will have roughly 11 new guys within the position group to develop chemistry with over the course of the summer through fall camp prior to the season starting, which he actually had to do last season after transferring in from Boise State.
Arkansas Razorbacks Wide Receiver Depth
Raylen Sharpe, Redshirt Senior*
O'Mega Blake, Redshirt Senior*
Andy Jean, Redshirt Sophomore*
Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Sophomore*
Kam Shanks, Redshirt Sophomore*
Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore*
CJ Brown, Sophomore
Monte Harris, Sophomore
Courtney Crutchfield, Redshirt Freshman*
Zach Taylor, Redshirt Freshman
Krosse Johnson, Redshirt Freshman
Ja'Kayden Ferguson, Freshman
Antonio Jordan, Freshman
* = transferred in during offseason