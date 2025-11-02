Razorbacks' frustration boils over but lots of lucky fans missed debacle
My Saturday began with disgust aimed at ESPN and YouTube TV. My afternoon ended with empathy for Arkansas football fans.
Like millions of folks, I'm irritated by ESPN's big money power struggle with YouTube TV. Besides losing four ESPN channels, it also means no access to the SEC Network.
That stalemate between those programming giants, who basically print money at our expense, meant I had to find another way to watch the less than titanic struggle between SEC lightweights Arkansas and MIssissippi State.
I considered a sports restaurant that has dozens of TVs, several larger than my garage doors. Problem was, it was no guarantee they'd be showing a game between two winless SEC teams.
After some poking around on my laptop, I found the game being streamed for free. When it was over nearly four hours later, I had a long list of things I'd have rather done.
There were undoubtedly thousands of Razorback rooters who felt the same as Arkansas' season reached a new low.
The lucky ones are those who chose not to find the Hogs' game through a different streaming option.
Today, they're glad they missed Saturday's debacle although they've witnessed similar meltdowns most weeks this season.
Frustrating finish spells offical end for Petrino
Not only did the Hogs lose to a bad Mississippi State team that was 0-4 in the SEC, they did it in a way that made me sympathize with hard-core Razorback fans.
Consider what interim coach Bobby Petrino's team did:
- Squandered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead.
- Set records for penalties and penalty yards.
- Lost their seventh consecutive game.
When the Hogs led 35-21 with 13:43 remaining, it seemed the positives might finally outweigh the negatives for Arkansas' downtrodden team.
At that point, most reasonable football fans and pigskin prognosticators figured the home team would reach the win column for the first time since week two.
Alas, 'twas not to be. Mississippi State scored the game's final 17 points, capping a 31-point second half that frustrated all 68,358 fans who showed up at Razorback Stadium.
Anyone who watched realizes Petrino is not the answer when Arkansas decides on its next coach. It was obvious before the game but magnified by the pathetic ending Saturday.
Mistakes will haunt Hogs who played well enough to win
- Mississippi State trimmed the Hogs' lead to 35-31 on a field goal with 5:07 remaining. Problem is, he'd just missed from 51 yards but Arkansas was penalized five yards and he made the shorter second try.
- Arkansas' ensuing possession had an 18-yard run for a first down by quarterback Taylen Green erased by a holding call. The Hogs punted three plays later.
- The 'Dogs faced fourth down but completed a 32-yard pass on fourth-and-seven from their own 34-yard line with 4:01 to play.
- On the same drive, State again faced fourth down at the Hogs' 18 and short pass resulted in a TD after three missed tackles by Arkansas. Only 48 seconds remained.
- As Hog hopes wained quickly, Green was sacked, threw high on a desperation attempt, and was being sacked when he was flagged for intentional grounding inside his own 5-yard line.
Green's helmet bounced off the artificial surface and he was helped to the locker room. The penalty for grounding added insult to his injury.
It was a sad way to end a game where Mike Washington again ran for more than 100 yards (116 on 19 carries with a TD) and Green added a passing and running TD that helped produce that 14-point fourth-quarter lead.
Razorbacks suffer ignominious number of penalties
The fourth quarter collapse was surprising but not unexpected. The Hogs are 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the SEC but have endured another year of what might've been.
Six of the losses are by a combined 25 points. Four defeats are by three or less, a total of 10 points.
Of course, good teams win close games and don't lose 56-13 at home to get their coach fired.
Saturday's finish put a damper on post-game homecoming celebrations -- at least for a minute. Hog fans have become accustomed to their team losing close games and often blowing what should've been a win.
Put this contest in that last category. The Hogs' 18 penalties resulting in 193 yards lost are both school records.
Write off some of that as a season's worth of frustration erupting in a game they were finally favored to win.
Few positive moments don't erase sting of defeat
All the stats don't suggest it but Arkansas' defense showed improvement, at least in the first half while allowing just 122 yards and just 12 rushing.
The defense was close to dominant for 30 minutes and for the game Arkansas managed 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 of those going to defensive end Quincy Rhoades.
Finally, it seemed, the positives just might outweigh negatives for Arkansas' football team.
Hogs kicker Scott Starzyk has been one of the few consistent bright spot for Arkansas this season. He was a 5-star recruit from the Houston area and converted his eighth straight field-goal attempt, a 42-yarder, to give the Hogs a 10-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
Starzyk pushed the Hogs' lead to 13-7 at intermission with a 30-yarder with only one second left in the first half.
Problem is, the Bulldogs had 276 yards after intermission and lit up the scoreboard for 31 points.
Penalty after penalty was assessed and chapter nine of Arkansas' lost season read much like the previous six.
Hogs could finish with nine straight defeats
Don't expect the upcoming bye week to help much even though it'll give the Hogs two weeks to prepare for their next game at LSU.
Petrino might even have a hard time keeping order after seven straight defeats. Saturday's loss technically ended Arkansas' chance of a bowl game.
This collective group of Razorbacks have wasted fine seasons by seniors Washington and Green, the sparkplugs who've made Petrino's offense hum a fine tune for most of Arkansas' nine games.
To be clear, Green's inconsistency is one of the problems. He amasses yards and touchdowns but has occasionally been more harm than help.
Still, he was the biggest reason the Razorbacks entered this season with optimism. Now they're just wondering how it could all go so wrong.
Most of us have witnessed how it has happened, game after agonizing game. This week, we just had to find a different way to view the suffering.