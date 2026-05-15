Razorbacks’ Future at QB Becomes Clearer in 2027 Recruiting Cycle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Things are starting to get very interesting for the future of Arkansas' quarterback position when it comes to recruiting.

Most of the attention has been put on 4-star Colton Nussmeier out of Denton Ryan in Texas, and rightfully so since the Razorbacks are in a showdown with Georgia for his services.

While most fans following high school recruiting believed former Michigan 4-star commit Peter Bourque was a shoo-in at Georgia, he ultimately announced a pledge to Virginia Tech and new coach James Franklin.

Flower Mound Marcus (Texas) High School quarterback Colton Nussmeier | Colton Nussmeier, Instagra

Nussmeier is expected to take an official visit to Arkansas later this spring, but no date has been shared at this time.

One team to watch out for in Nussmeier's recruitment is UCLA after the Bruins and first-year coach Bob Chesney offered him earlier in the week.

The Razorbacks are still actively recruiting several other quarterbacks this cycle such as 3-star quarterbacks Will Wood out of Westwood, (Ma.) and Brodie Campbell from Newnan, (Ga.) have narrowed down their options in recent weeks.

For Wood, his announcement is likely to take place today with predictions of him staying closer to home at Penn State. He passed for over 2,800 yards and 42 touchdowns in 2025.

Campbell released his top four schools, a list that includes Arkansas going toe-to-toe with Georgia Tech, Maryland and Iowa State. However, a decision date is unknown, but will take official visits to each finalist.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield stands with Newnan, (Ga.) High School 3-star quarterback Brodie Campbell during a recruiting visit April 19. | Brodie Cambpell, X

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound passer completed 194-of-297 passes for 2,609 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions as a junior in 2025.

The Razorbacks offered Campbell following an unofficial visit last month and appeared to be taken impressed by what new coach Ryan Silverfield and his offensive coaching staff had to offer.

"They were awesome and tested me on the board. We watched some film and also went to watch practice. Then, Sunday morning I came back to watch some more film and that is when Coach Cramsey offered me. It's a dream come true, and I loved every bit of the visit. They are definitely high on my list of schools."

One interesting nugget in Campbell's recruitment is former Arkansas quarterbacks coach turned Maryland offensive coordinator Clint Trickett offered him a scholarship within the last week.

That news is notable since the Peach State standout included the Terrapins in his final school list only days later.

In-state quarterback Cain Price from Stuttgart has seen his recruitment take off over the past month with offers from Memphis, Texas State, Georgia Southern, ULM, Toledo, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, Old Dominion and many others.

Stuttgart High School quarterback Cain Price | Cain Price,

He took an unofficial visit to Fayetteville last month and Arkansas coaches are expected to be in the heart of the Arkansas Delta Friday afternoon to view a passing session.

The 6-foot-3, 175 pound dual threat passer assembled an impressive junior campaign by completing 216-of-310 pass attempts (70% rate) for 3,623 yards and 42 touchdowns. Price took care of business on the ground with 704 rushing yards and another 17 scores.

He is set to officially visit Memphis (June 19) and head south to San Marcos to see what Texas State and coach GJ Kinne have to offer.

2026 Arkansas QB Room



Braeden Fuller, Redshirt Junior

KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

Cade Trotter, Redshirt Sophomore

AJ Hill, Redshirt Freshman

Hank Hendrix, Freshman

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