FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are preparing for a busy recruiting season over the next couple of weeks for what is expected to be loaded groups of official visitors.

Coach Ryan Silverfield hit the ground running upon his hiring, flipping four in-state prospects and then promised days later to sign the best recruiting class in program history for the 2027 cycle.

Arkansas currently ranks No. 8 among SEC teams and No. 27 nationally, according to 247Sports, which means there's still room for improvement this summer. Silverfield has nine high school seniors committed at this point headlined by 4-star Oklahoma offensive tackle Odaefe Oruru and 4-star Alabama wide receiver Darion Moseley.

For the Razorbacks to continue climbing the rankings, the coaching staff must close on several intriguing prospects who are scheduled for visits toward the end of May and June.

Here are a few uncommitted prospects who could help Arkansas take the next step in recruiting.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receivers coach Larry Smith during spring practice drills. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

4-star WR Alvin Mosley

June 19

The big bodied 6-foot-2, 185 pound receiver is down to four schools with official visits to each program on the docket beginning with Houston (May 28), Ole Miss (June 5), Texas (June 12) and Arkansas.

He is scheduled to go public with his college decision just a week later, June 26, which certainly gives Arkansas a chance to seal the deal with the final visit.

Mosley caught 67 passes for 1,138 yards and 20 touchdowns for Almeta Crawford High School in Rosharon as a junior last fall.

4-star QB Colton Nussmeier

TBD

While he has yet to reveal a date to visit Arkansas, Nussmeier is expected to make an official trip as things heat up on the recruiting trail between the Razorbacks and Georgia Bulldogs.

His junior year was cut short by a knee injury, but he still passed for 1,382 yards and 12 touchdowns and only one interception for Flower Mound Marcus in 2025. He announced late last month that he will transfer and play for Texas powerhouse Denton Ryan in 2026.

2027 4-Star QB Colton Nussmeier (@coltonnussmeier) is primed for a big senior year. Listed at 6’4, 210 lbs.



Colton is one of the best thrower in the entire 2027 class. He was recently announced as a finalist in the @Elite11 after showcasing his abilities. He’s has great touch… pic.twitter.com/nCro3ppj5W — Michael Pevia (@MichaelPevia_) May 6, 2026

He will compete this summer against nearly two dozen other quarterbacks at the 2026 Elite 11 finals in Los Angeles. A good performance there after rehabbing from a season-ending injury will be a good sign moving forward.

3-star LB Bryce Breeden

June 19

The 3-star linebacker out of Bridge City, Texas, just completed a visit with Northwestern this weekend and is considered a stock riser following a prolific junior season.

Breeden holds offers from many other programs such as TCU, Purdue, Arizona, Michigan State, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Michigan, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

At 6-foot-2, 210 pound, Breeden showed himself to be a tackling machine at the varsity level over the past two seasons with 214 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, seven forced fumbles and three recoveries.

3-Star LB Bryce Breeden (@Bryce_Breeden) is not talked about enough in the 2027 class. Listed at 6’1, 205 lbs.



Bryce is a versatile player who can play sideline to sideline, come off the edge, and play in coverage. I’m disappointed to see he’s a 3-Star because the film says… pic.twitter.com/0Q41a9WjF9 — Michael Pevia (@MichaelPevia_) March 30, 2026

4-star WR Jabari Watkins

June 5

The Razorbacks are going head-to-head with Florida State and Georgia Tech for Watkins with proximity to home likely a major factor.

Watkins, a 6-foot-2, 180 pound wide receiver out of Southern Georgia caught 55 passes for 838 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. He is considered one of the top playmakers in the Peach State, and is ranked as the No. 36 overall athlete in the country, according to 247Sports.

3-star DL Jason Johnson

June 5

Johnson, a product of Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas, received his initial offer from Arkansas in February and is one of the more sought after prospects in the Lone Star State.

He is regarded as the No. 56 ranked defensive lineman in his class after recording 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass break-ups and one interception as a junior in 2025.

The 6-foot-4, 280 pound lineman is scheduled to take two other official visits at Florida (June 12) and Mississippi State (June 19).

4-star ATH Hunter Haug

June 4

Haug is one of the best pure athletes out of Texas this cycle and was a major piece to Smithson Valley's 15-1 Texas 5A D-I state championship team last season.

He became one of the more dominant players in the Lone Star State, recording 2,053 all-purpose yards, including 1,156 receiving yards, and16 total touchdonws.

WATCH THIS touchdown run from Hunter Haug with @SV_RangerFB. PLAYOFF EFFORT as good as you will see. NOBODY from Corpus Christi Vets was gonna bring him down. WOW. The Rangers easily advance tonight. @SV_Rangers @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/N1Rh5if4SJ — Vinnie Vinzetta (@VVinzetta) November 22, 2025

The 6-foot-2, 195 pound prospect proved to be a solid defender, recording 57 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery as a junior.

Going into his senior year, Haug reports a time of 4.31 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and a shuttle time of 3.92 seconds.

3-star RB Asa Barnes

May 29

Barnes, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, is a versatile weapon out of the backfield, recording 1,208 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. He added another 567 yards and another six scores through the air, which makes him a perfect fit in Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey's offense.

And there’s the record.



Graham Simpson (@G_Simpson11) finds a wide-open Asa Barnes for the 62-yard touchdown.



That’s a new state championship passing yardage record and record for points in a half.



Westview 55

Gatlinburg-Pittman 14

:25 pic.twitter.com/1yYRzzTYuZ — Joe Spears🏈🏀 (@joe_spears7) December 5, 2025

Barnes sits just outside consensus 4-star range as the No. 470 ranked athlete in the country for 2028, No. 36 among running backs and No.18 among Tennessee athletes, according to Rivals.

3-star WR Bra'Jon Melancon

May 29

Melancon is set to take visits to LSU, Houston, Mississippi State, TCU, and Kansas State so far, but that certainly doesn't mean Arkansas misses on him.

The Rosedale, La. native enjoyed an explosive junior season with 40 receptions for 775 yads and 15 touchdowns in 2025. He scored an additional three touchdowns off kick-off returns, one off an interception and another on the punt return team.

North Iberville QB Justice Roy throws a beauty deep to Bra’jon Melancon for the touchdown to give the Bears their first lead of the game at 14-8.



North Iberville 14, St. John 8

1:37, 2Q pic.twitter.com/qyVZ5seEQZ — Gridiron Football® (@GridironFootbal) October 11, 2024

As for defense, the 6-foot, 160 pound playmaker tallied 46 total tackles, four tackles for loss, five interceptions and three pass break-ups.

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