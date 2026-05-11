Stuttgart QB Cain Price Quickly Climbing Recruiting Boards Across Nation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Deep in the heart of the Arkansas Delta, the duck and rice capital of the world is in the process of turning out its first FBS athlete since Brett Helms signed with LSU in 2004.

2027 quarterback prospect Cain Price has flown under the radar for much of this cycle. However, his recruitment is starting to turn the corner with his stock on the rise going into the summer.

The 6-foot-3, 175 pound dual threat passer assembled one of the quietest 4,000 yard seasons in state history. He completed 216-of-310 pass attempts (70% rate) for 3,623 yards and 42 touchdowns through the air.

He proved dynamic on the ground with 704 rushing yards and an additional 17 scores.

College coaches from across the country have taken notice of Price this spring and are flocking to town quicker than a group of mallard drakes.

Stuttgart QB Cain Price

6-3, 175 lbs



True dual threat

70% completion

4,327 yards of offense

59 total TD



Offer List:



Memphis

Arkansas State

Southern Miss

Old Dominion

Southern Illinois

Rhode Island

Towson

Nicholls

Delaware pic.twitter.com/G9kpNa2Pgq — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) May 10, 2026

Price's offer list continues to grow even from Saturday night as Memphis, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, Old Dominion, Southern Illinois, Rhode Island, Towson, Nicholls, Western Illinois and Delaware.

He will take an official visit to meet with Memphis and new Tigers coach Charles Huff June 19.

As for any interest coming from Arkansas' camp, it's picked up a bit in recent months which includes an unofficial visit for a scrimmage. Even though the Razorbacks haven't offered at this point wouldn't make it any less meaningful to him.

"An offer from Arkansas one would be awesome," Price tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "I'd love to go up there and help turn around the Razorbacks football program. Honestly, it's always been a dream of mine to put that uniform on, and play for my home state school."

There are several teams expected to come by Stuttgart High School this week such as Toledo, North Texas, Georgia Southern, UL-Monroe, and Texas State.

Every coach who has walked through the doors have offered Price before leaving which bodes very well for the talented passer to be given more opportunities.

While most of Price's attention has been from the Group of Five or FCS teams, there seems to be some optimism an offer from a Power Conference school is nearing.

One source tells Razorbacks on SI that a very competitive Big Ten program will be coming by the school this week. That only means the race to a talented passer such as Price gets a little bit tougher if Arkansas decides to pursue him this cycle.

Scouting Report

Price’s arm strength is above average for a 2027 prospect and that trait shows up most on deep sideline throws and intermediate routes. He generates good velocity on his throws without having to overstrain mechanically, which allows him to stay balanced while attacking downfield.

His ball comes out naturally with a relatively compact release for a taller quarterback. He also shows touch when he moves out of the pocket with the ability to throw a receiver open.

There are moments where he shows off some aggressiveness, trusting his in arm tight windows which displays his decisiveness as a passer.

Price has shown off some playmaking ability with his legs, and can do more than just extend plays with his legs. He is a legitimate runner in the open-field and can create explosive plays off designed runs and scrambles.

The most impressive part of his game is that he understands how to keep his eyes downfield while trying to create on the run. One positive is he doesn't lose any of his striking ability while scrambling either, throwing guys open and catching guys breaking open at the right time.

He doesn’t immediately panic when pressure comes in the gaps, cleanly getting throws off or finding open grass ahead of him. Having that kind of internal clock at this point in his development will be important once he makes it to the college level.

One of Price's trainers is former Earle star quarterback Gerry Bohannon, who signed with Baylor as a member of the 2017 recruiting class.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Hogs After Elite Arm Talent

Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey has his eyes set on several other quarterbacks in the 2027 class. His top option is Denton Ryan 4-star Colton Nussmeier, Massachusetts 4-star Will Wood, and Georgia 3-star Brodie Campbell.

Arkansas' quarterback room is already full of talented passers in redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson, redshirt freshman AJ Hill, and true freshman Hank Hendrix. Each of them were rated as 4-stars coming out of high school, respectively.

The Razorbacks brought in Angelo State (DII) transfer Braeden Fuller and Clemson transfer Cade Trotter (walk on) out of the portal. Fuller has two years of eligibility remaining while Trotter comes to Arkansas with three seasons left to play.

As for Silverfield's first full recruiting cycle, Arkansas currently has nine total players committed while ranked No. 8 in the SEC and No. 27 nationally, according to 247Sports.

Price’s recruitment is no longer a secret, and with Power Conference programs beginning to circle and summer evaluations ahead, Arkansas may not have much time to decide whether to push for one of the state’s fastest-rising quarterbacks.

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