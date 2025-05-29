Razorbacks gain commitment from highly regarded offensive lineman
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chaminade-Madonna offensive lineman Ashley Walker committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks Wednesday, according to a post on his X account
Walker is pledge No. 15 for coach Sam Pittman's class that currently ranks No. 15 nationally, per 247sports composite rankings.
The 6-foot-7, 295 pound offensive tackle was offered by the Razorbacks' coaching staff in January and took an unofficial visit to Arkansas when spring practice started
Offensive line coach Eric Mateos made it a priority to recruit the whole country as he met with Walker's family for an in-home visit at the beginning of May.
He will once again be in Fayetteville for an official visit that is has scheduled for June 13-15 along with other linemen targets such as Houston commit Troy Pless and Lehi, Utah prospect Mataalii Benjamin.
Despite his lower 3-star rating from recruiting services, Walker does have a solid offer list from schools such as Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Pitt, UCF, Syracuse and South Florida.
He is currently ranked as the No. 1,205 overall prospect in the 2026 class, No. 100 among interior linemen and No. 151 player in the state of Florida.
Before making his decision to commit to Arkansas public, Walker took several unofficial visits to Kentucky, Syracuse, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.
Arkansas Razorbacks 2026 Commits
DE Colton Yarbrough
QB Jayvon Gilmore
WR Dequane Prevo
OL Tucker YOung
TE Jaivion Martin
TE Kade Bush
DB Tay Lockett
DB Jalon Copeland
DL Ari Slocum
DB Kyndrick Williams
DB Adam Auston
DL Carnell Jackson
OL Ashley Walker
WR Robert Haynes
OL Hugh Smith
Arkansas has not signed a top 25 recruiting class since 2022 when Pittman landed several in-state 4-star prospects along with a top 10 transfer portal haul.
Coaches are set to host several official visit weekends over the next month for rising seniors which gives the Razorbacks a chance to climb in the recruiting rankings.
Top targets such as wide receiver Chase Campbell, linebacker JJ Bush, linebacker Braxton Lindsey, defensive lineman Dereon Albert, defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy and offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore are expected to arrive over the next few weeks to give the Razorbacks momentum going into a long summer should they commit.
If Arkansas can add each of them it would increase its average player rating near 88.50 which would put the Razorbacks in contention for a top 25 signing class in December.
Last season, Arkansas gave up 36 sacks last season which ranked No. 12 in SEC and No. 114 nationally, a slight improvement considering the result from 2023.
Since Pittman took over the Razorbacks program in 2020, his offensive line has given up staggering amounts of sacks each year, including 34 in 2020 (No. 120 FBS), 30 in 2021 (No. 80), 31 in 2022 (No. 82) and plummeted to 47 sacks in 2023 (No. 128).