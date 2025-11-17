All Hogs

Arkansas keeps trying to give 'SEC Shorts' reason to build around one-score losses

Old Big 12 schools provide too much fodder for Razorbacks to make it two weeks in row

Texas A&M hides from a monster of its own creation in the latest "SEC Shorts" episode.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Obviously, after a special mid-week credit basically dedicated to the Arkansas coaching search, "SEC Shorts" took a week off from the Hogs to tackle the goings on in the old Big 12 minus Missouri.

Texas takes quite a beating the week before hosting the hapless Razorbacks. Meanwhile, Texas A&M sees his Battered Aggie Syndrome take on a frightening form that essentially puts him in the midst of a horror movie.

Things look dire. Not even the local police can do anything to stop what's happening.

Then, an even stronger force, complete with WWE Undertaker voice, arrives on the scene to even the fight.

Of course, stick around for the post credit to see Alabama get dealt the "Old Yeller" treatment. While it was a nice opportunity to create a character for the Hogs' non-stop one-score loss approach to football, Arkansas fans will have to wait another week.

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

