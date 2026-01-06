Arch Manning's Former Texas Roommate Parker Livingstone Transfers to Longhorns' Rival
Parker Livingstone is making a bold move, leaving Texas behind him to transfer to a bitter rival.
The redshirt freshman wide receiver announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on January 3, and it didn’t take him long to find his new home. Livingstone has reportedly committed to Oklahoma after visiting the Sooners and Indiana.
Livingstone is a big receiver at 6’4” and 190 pounds, and had a solid season. He caught 29 passes for 516 yards and six touchdowns as the Longhorns went 10-3. Livingstone had two 100-yard games and two contests in which he scored multiple touchdowns. Apparently, that wasn’t enough to keep him in Austin. He is the 16th-ranked receiver in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, and is one of three Texas receivers to enter the portal.
While a player switching schools isn’t a big deal these days, Livingstone is leaving Texas for its biggest rival. Not only that, he’s the former roommate of quarterback Arch Manning, which only adds intrigue to the situation.
Livingston was a three-star prospect out of Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas. He was ranked as the 46th-best receiver in his recruiting class.
Texas is widely projected to be one of the best teams in college football in 2026 with Manning returning. His first season as a starter saw ups and downs, but his play steadily improved as the season went along.
Arch Manning career stats
Manning entered 2025 as Texas’s starting quarterback for the first time, and struggled early despite massive hype. He settled in as the season went along and led the Longhorns to seven wins in their final eight games.
On the season, Manning completed 61.4% of his passes for 3,163 yards, with 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 399 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Manning had a passer rating of 144.9, and his QBR of 78.0 ranked 17th nationally.
Manning has now played three seasons of college football, including a stint where he replaced an injured Quinn Ewers during the 2024 season. In total, he has completed 62.3% of his throws for 4,132 yards, with 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while adding 514 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing.
There should be a similar level of hype surrounding Manning entering the 2026 season. Unfortunately, his former roommate won’t be there to catch passes from him.